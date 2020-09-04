Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Mary's Center Press Release

Receive press releases from Mary's Center: By Email RSS Feeds: Mary’s Center Earns “LGBTQ Health Care Equality Leader” Designation from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Healthcare Equality Index

Washington, DC, September 04, 2020 --(



“Mary’s Center is honored to have received the top score of 100 in the HEI survey, demonstrating our firm commitment to LGBTQ participant-centered care,” said Mary’s Center Pediatrician Dr. Paul Doherty, who co-led the organization’s participation in the survey along with clinical mental health therapist Ayla Badell, LCPC. “Mary’s Center works hard every day to place the needs of our participants and community first, and this recognition is a testament to the supportive environment free from judgement that we are fostering here at Mary’s Center through this process.”



“From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to the horrific incidents of racial violence targeting the Black community, the events of the past year have brought about so much pain and uncertainty. Yet, even during this moment of profound unrest, we are seeing more of our humanity and resilience come to life. For me, nowhere is that more true than through the tireless dedication of our health care providers and the intrepid support and administrative staff members by their sides that show up every day to ensure this life-saving work continues,” said HRC President Alphonso David. “The health care facilities participating in the HRC Foundation’s Healthcare Equality Index (HEI) are not only on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, they are also making it clear from their participation in the HEI that they stand on the side of fairness and are committed to providing inclusive care to their LGBTQ patients. In addition, many have made strong statements on racial justice and equity and are engaging in efforts to address racial inequities in their institutions and their communities. We commend all of the HEI participants for their commitment to providing inclusive care for all.”



The progress reflected in the 2020 HEI includes:

- 92% of participants met the HEI's training requirements, completing more than 150,000 hours of staff training in LGBTQ patient-centered care.

- 53% of HEI participants indicated that their facility has a policy or policies that specifically outline procedures and practices aimed at eliminating bias and insensitivity, and ensuring appropriate, welcoming interactions with transgender patients.

- After many years of trailing their corporate counterparts in the provision of transgender-inclusive health care benefits for employees, HEI participating healthcare facilities are nearly on par with the HRC Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index (CEI) participants as 80% have at least one health care plan that offered this benefit. The latest CEI noted 85% of participants having such benefits.



To learn more about Mary’s Center services to the LGBTQ community, visit https://maryscenter.org/medical/other-specialties-and-services/lgbtqia-healthcare/.



About Mary’s Center

Founded in 1988, Mary’s Center is a community health center that provides health care, educational, and social services to more than 60,000 individuals from over 50 countries. Using a holistic, multipronged approach, Mary’s Center helps each participant access individualized services that set them on the path toward good health, stability, and economic independence. For more information, visit www.maryscenter.org.



About the Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the education arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for LGBTQ people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community. For more information, visit www.hrc.org. Washington, DC, September 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Today, Mary’s Center announced their “LGBTQ Health Care Equality Leader” designation from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRC). The designation was awarded in the 13th edition of HRC’s Healthcare Equality Index (HEI), released today. A record 765 health care facilities actively participated in the HEI 2020 survey. Of those, 495 earned the designation.“Mary’s Center is honored to have received the top score of 100 in the HEI survey, demonstrating our firm commitment to LGBTQ participant-centered care,” said Mary’s Center Pediatrician Dr. Paul Doherty, who co-led the organization’s participation in the survey along with clinical mental health therapist Ayla Badell, LCPC. “Mary’s Center works hard every day to place the needs of our participants and community first, and this recognition is a testament to the supportive environment free from judgement that we are fostering here at Mary’s Center through this process.”“From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to the horrific incidents of racial violence targeting the Black community, the events of the past year have brought about so much pain and uncertainty. Yet, even during this moment of profound unrest, we are seeing more of our humanity and resilience come to life. For me, nowhere is that more true than through the tireless dedication of our health care providers and the intrepid support and administrative staff members by their sides that show up every day to ensure this life-saving work continues,” said HRC President Alphonso David. “The health care facilities participating in the HRC Foundation’s Healthcare Equality Index (HEI) are not only on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, they are also making it clear from their participation in the HEI that they stand on the side of fairness and are committed to providing inclusive care to their LGBTQ patients. In addition, many have made strong statements on racial justice and equity and are engaging in efforts to address racial inequities in their institutions and their communities. We commend all of the HEI participants for their commitment to providing inclusive care for all.”The progress reflected in the 2020 HEI includes:- 92% of participants met the HEI's training requirements, completing more than 150,000 hours of staff training in LGBTQ patient-centered care.- 53% of HEI participants indicated that their facility has a policy or policies that specifically outline procedures and practices aimed at eliminating bias and insensitivity, and ensuring appropriate, welcoming interactions with transgender patients.- After many years of trailing their corporate counterparts in the provision of transgender-inclusive health care benefits for employees, HEI participating healthcare facilities are nearly on par with the HRC Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index (CEI) participants as 80% have at least one health care plan that offered this benefit. The latest CEI noted 85% of participants having such benefits.To learn more about Mary’s Center services to the LGBTQ community, visit https://maryscenter.org/medical/other-specialties-and-services/lgbtqia-healthcare/.About Mary’s CenterFounded in 1988, Mary’s Center is a community health center that provides health care, educational, and social services to more than 60,000 individuals from over 50 countries. Using a holistic, multipronged approach, Mary’s Center helps each participant access individualized services that set them on the path toward good health, stability, and economic independence. For more information, visit www.maryscenter.org.About the Human Rights Campaign FoundationThe Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the education arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for LGBTQ people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community. For more information, visit www.hrc.org. Contact Information Mary's Center

Lyda Vanegas

202-420-7051



www.maryscenter.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Mary's Center Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend