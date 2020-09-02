Anchors To Dusk Representing Tongue and Chic Takes on the Fashion World

Press Releases Anchors To Dusk Publishing, LLC Press Release

Anchors To Dusk Publishing, LLC client Tongue and Chic starts a new fashion line. They offer t-shirts, sports apparel and bathing suits with a retro edge.

A new apparel company comes to mind, and that is Tongue and Chic and TongueandChicApparel, imagined and brought to fruition by Melanie Orshan, a client of Anchors To Dusk Publishing, LLC. They are helping customers fight the Covid blues one shirt and one piece of rad apparel at a time.



Tongue and Chic was founded not too long ago in 2018. Orshan’s passion for fashion and a keen eye for design allowed her to bring soft yet comfortable t-shirts, sweatshirts, athletic apparel and swimwear to the masses.



“I want to make people look and keep them laughing,” Orshan said to Anchors To Dusk, when asked what her original vision was for starting her fashion line. Her retro designs are sarcastic, relatable and fun; they’re for anyone with a lighthearted attitude looking to live every day with a smile on their face.



Tongue and Chic, a client of Anchors To Dusk Publishing, LLC, takes pride in making totally awesome t-shirts that are inspired by vintage graphic tees of the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s. The brand believes in ethically sourcing the highest quality of products and are 100% against sweatshop labor. Their manufacturers treat employees with utmost respect and provide a safe, friendly working environment.



Do you enjoy “Taco Tuesday” even if it may be celebrated privately in the comfort of your own living room? Do you long for the days when hunky teens ruled the school and television airwaves?



