WebNIC Collaborates with Hong Kong Internet Registration Corporation Limited (HKIRC) to Boost Awareness for .HK Domain Names

The collaboration targets to increase awareness and registration rate of .HK domain names internationally.

Bugis, Singapore, September 03, 2020



.HK is the country code top-level domain (ccTLD) of Hong Kong, a bustling Asian financial hub, home to more than 7 million people. It is the world’s third best city to do business, according to The World Bank’s “Doing Business 2020” study. Business-friendly regulation and the ease of starting a business in Hong Kong has made it an attractive place for the global business community to explore and tap into the vast market potential of Hong Kong, as well as Asian countries. .HK is a powerful ccTLD for any businesses who wish to build a strong online presence in Hong Kong and Asian region.



As an accredited registrar of .HK domain names, WebNIC has forged a strong partnership with HKIRC throughout the years in growing the awareness and registration of .HK domain names. WebNIC has been awarded as HKIRC’s Best Registrar Award (Overseas) a few times. This is a testament of the strong partnership between WebNIC and HKIRC, and both parties seek to take it further by collaborating to increase awareness and registration rate of .HK domain names internationally.



Registering a .HK domain name brings many benefits. It is a trusted domain by users around the world and it instils trust and confidence. It is also well-known around the world, due to the reason that it is short, memorable and professional. When users see HK, they immediately know it is Hong Kong. It is also great for improving SEO results in local Hong Kong search results, ideal for connecting with local Hong Kongers. Hong Kong is home to many high-quality potential customers and having a .HK domain can increase the success rate of doing business with them. It is a great place to unlock Asia business opportunities, due to its strategic geographical location and its proximity to surrounding Asian regions. Protect your trademark and brand identity by registering .HK with WebNIC.



WebNIC operates a digital reseller platform covering primarily domain name registration for 600 TLDs, web security services, email and cloud services. With offices in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Beijing, Taipei and Jakarta, we serve 5,000 active resellers in over 70 countries. With 20 years’ experience, WebNIC accelerates its reseller’s growth through a robust platform, attentive support and wholesale pricing. Please visit https://www.webnic.cc/ for more information or email us at inquiry@webnic.cc.



