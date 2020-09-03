Inovar Consulting Partners Rev Consulting LLC to Explore New Horizons

Press Releases Inovar Consulting Press Release

Inovar Consulting and Rev Consulting LLC are delighted to announce that they have gone into a vital association. Rev’s supreme management consulting services put together with Inovar’s top notch strategy-based delivery via bleeding edge technology services.

Inovar and Rev partnered together to:

- Help organizations digitally transform themselves by adopting next-gen technology

- Be a contingent and help reinforce to create a strong portfolio

- Build a market strategy covering the US and Canada



About Rev Consulting

REV is a certified Service Dynamic Veteran Owned Small Business that is committed to offering high quality professional services to a wide array of clients both public and private. They utilize the latest technology and an innovative problem-solving approach to serve as a trusted resource to our clients for their IT project and solution needs. A purpose-driven organization to harness the talent of veterans and power business results across the country.



About Inovar Consulting

Inovar is a digital transformation corporate consultancy headquartered in Hyderabad, India. We help organisations reimagine their business by building impactful Digital Transformation solutions powered by the latest technologies. Our highly experienced team members understand the need-of-the-hour better and with the help of Digital Transformation, provide state-of-the-art solutions to build trustworthy customer relationships.

Jerry Roy

040 6111 6985



https://www.inovarconsulting.co.in/



