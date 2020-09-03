Inovar Consulting Partners Rev Consulting LLC to Explore New Horizons

Hyderabad, India, September 03, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- With innovation assuming an inexorably basic job in each part of business, organizations have realised that they have to quicken the advancement of digital solutions to guarantee they stay on the competitive vanguard. The Inovar-Rev association unites profound abilities in business and innovation methodology, product ideation, technology development and deployment. They are focussed on helping customers through fruitful Digital Transformation.
Inovar and Rev partnered together to:
- Help organizations digitally transform themselves by adopting next-gen technology
- Be a contingent and help reinforce to create a strong portfolio
- Build a market strategy covering the US and Canada
About Rev Consulting
REV is a certified Service Dynamic Veteran Owned Small Business that is committed to offering high quality professional services to a wide array of clients both public and private. They utilize the latest technology and an innovative problem-solving approach to serve as a trusted resource to our clients for their IT project and solution needs. A purpose-driven organization to harness the talent of veterans and power business results across the country.
About Inovar Consulting
Inovar is a digital transformation corporate consultancy headquartered in Hyderabad, India. We help organisations reimagine their business by building impactful Digital Transformation solutions powered by the latest technologies. Our highly experienced team members understand the need-of-the-hour better and with the help of Digital Transformation, provide state-of-the-art solutions to build trustworthy customer relationships.