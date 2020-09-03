Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Military PNT 2020 to Discuss PNT Resilience, Robustness and Security

As adversaries develop more sophisticated jamming and spoofing techniques, the need for robust, resilient and secure PNT is becoming increasingly vital.

London, United Kingdom, September 03, 2020 --(



With this in mind, Military PNT 2020 will focus on enhancing the resilience and capability of warfighting PNT systems, with a number of presentations dedicated to PNT resilience, robustness and security, including:



1) Combination of Constellations as a Means to Provide Resilient PNT



· Evolution of NATO operations – the growth of reliance on space systems and PNT

· NAVWAR doctrines and asymmetrical threats: what this means for NATO operation in degraded environments

· Combination of GPS and Galileo as a means to provide more frequencies and a greater number of satellite data sources to improve overall PNT service

· Overcoming PNT challenges – either by user or geographical requirements



Lieutenant Colonel Tim Vasen, Space SME, C4ISR & Space Branch, Joint Airpower Competence Centre (JAPCC)



2) DGA Requirements for Future Secured Access to PNT



· PNT and its role in supporting the warfighter – why it is important

· Integrating anti-jamming and anti-spoofing capabilities into resilient and secure systems

· Alternative sources for PNT data for denied environment operations

· Future requirements for robust capabilities



Commandant Marina Ballanger, Head of Navigation, Technical Division, DGA



3) PNT Resilience: A Legal Perspective



· Spoofing and jamming of GNSS signals are a growing concern for deployed

· GNSS are very vulnerable due to the low power of signals

· Military operations however have to rely on PNT

· Case studies of recent GNSS spoofing and jamming cases both in military and civil domains

· Legal framework applicable to spoofing and jamming on national and international (ITU and UN) level



Dr. Ingo Baumann, Attorney at Law & Partner, BHO Legal



The brochure including the full speaker line-up and programme details is available to download online at http://www.militarypnt.com/prcom11



Military PNT Virtual Conference 2020 will be an online meeting point for military and industry representatives to discuss how satellite navigation technology is supporting the terrestrial forces, covering topics such as PNT resilience, the future of US PNT, the UK’s post-Galileo PNT environment, warfighter navigation requirements and much more.



Military PNT Virtual Conference

Date: 19th – 20th October 2020

Time Zone: BST



Gold Sponsor: Lockheed Martin

Sponsor: L3 Harris



To sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or amalick@smi-online.co.uk



For all delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. London, United Kingdom, September 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- It’s clear that there is a growing need for more resilient, robust and secure PNT, given that more sophisticated jamming and spoofing techniques are being implemented by adversaries, and estimates predict that a 30-day GPS outage could cost US industry as much as $45bn.With this in mind, Military PNT 2020 will focus on enhancing the resilience and capability of warfighting PNT systems, with a number of presentations dedicated to PNT resilience, robustness and security, including:1) Combination of Constellations as a Means to Provide Resilient PNT· Evolution of NATO operations – the growth of reliance on space systems and PNT· NAVWAR doctrines and asymmetrical threats: what this means for NATO operation in degraded environments· Combination of GPS and Galileo as a means to provide more frequencies and a greater number of satellite data sources to improve overall PNT service· Overcoming PNT challenges – either by user or geographical requirementsLieutenant Colonel Tim Vasen, Space SME, C4ISR & Space Branch, Joint Airpower Competence Centre (JAPCC)2) DGA Requirements for Future Secured Access to PNT· PNT and its role in supporting the warfighter – why it is important· Integrating anti-jamming and anti-spoofing capabilities into resilient and secure systems· Alternative sources for PNT data for denied environment operations· Future requirements for robust capabilitiesCommandant Marina Ballanger, Head of Navigation, Technical Division, DGA3) PNT Resilience: A Legal Perspective· Spoofing and jamming of GNSS signals are a growing concern for deployed· GNSS are very vulnerable due to the low power of signals· Military operations however have to rely on PNT· Case studies of recent GNSS spoofing and jamming cases both in military and civil domains· Legal framework applicable to spoofing and jamming on national and international (ITU and UN) levelDr. Ingo Baumann, Attorney at Law & Partner, BHO LegalThe brochure including the full speaker line-up and programme details is available to download online at http://www.militarypnt.com/prcom11Military PNT Virtual Conference 2020 will be an online meeting point for military and industry representatives to discuss how satellite navigation technology is supporting the terrestrial forces, covering topics such as PNT resilience, the future of US PNT, the UK’s post-Galileo PNT environment, warfighter navigation requirements and much more.Military PNT Virtual ConferenceDate: 19th – 20th October 2020Time Zone: BSTGold Sponsor: Lockheed MartinSponsor: L3 HarrisTo sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor all delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi GroupEstablished since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. Contact Information SMi Group

Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.militarypnt.com/prcom11



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend