Military PNT 2020 to Discuss PNT Resilience, Robustness and Security

)-- It’s clear that there is a growing need for more resilient, robust and secure PNT, given that more sophisticated jamming and spoofing techniques are being implemented by adversaries, and estimates predict that a 30-day GPS outage could cost US industry as much as $45bn.
With this in mind, Military PNT 2020 will focus on enhancing the resilience and capability of warfighting PNT systems, with a number of presentations dedicated to PNT resilience, robustness and security, including:
1) Combination of Constellations as a Means to Provide Resilient PNT
· Evolution of NATO operations – the growth of reliance on space systems and PNT
· NAVWAR doctrines and asymmetrical threats: what this means for NATO operation in degraded environments
· Combination of GPS and Galileo as a means to provide more frequencies and a greater number of satellite data sources to improve overall PNT service
· Overcoming PNT challenges – either by user or geographical requirements
Lieutenant Colonel Tim Vasen, Space SME, C4ISR & Space Branch, Joint Airpower Competence Centre (JAPCC)
2) DGA Requirements for Future Secured Access to PNT
· PNT and its role in supporting the warfighter – why it is important
· Integrating anti-jamming and anti-spoofing capabilities into resilient and secure systems
· Alternative sources for PNT data for denied environment operations
· Future requirements for robust capabilities
Commandant Marina Ballanger, Head of Navigation, Technical Division, DGA
3) PNT Resilience: A Legal Perspective
· Spoofing and jamming of GNSS signals are a growing concern for deployed
· GNSS are very vulnerable due to the low power of signals
· Military operations however have to rely on PNT
· Case studies of recent GNSS spoofing and jamming cases both in military and civil domains
· Legal framework applicable to spoofing and jamming on national and international (ITU and UN) level
Dr. Ingo Baumann, Attorney at Law & Partner, BHO Legal
Military PNT Virtual Conference 2020 will be an online meeting point for military and industry representatives to discuss how satellite navigation technology is supporting the terrestrial forces, covering topics such as PNT resilience, the future of US PNT, the UK’s post-Galileo PNT environment, warfighter navigation requirements and much more.
