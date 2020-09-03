Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Expert Case Studies from the Industry’s Leading Nations to be Presented at Energy from Waste 2020

SMi Group’s 13th annual Energy from Waste conference will feature a range of case studies presented by experts from the industry, to explore real-life examples and applications of the latest EfW technologies and concepts.

London, United Kingdom, September 03, 2020 --(



Interested parties should register for the conference before 30th September to save £300 with the early bird discount at: http://www.efw-event.com/prcom5



The fundamental foundations of the Energy from Waste industry are changing, given the recent political climate and changes in governmental funding. These changes need to be addressed by exploring new strategies, technologies and concepts that can help to drive the Energy from Waste industry into a sustainable future.



With this in mind, the 2020 agenda for our annual Energy from Waste conference will feature a range of case studies presented by experts from the industry, to explore real-life examples and applications of the latest EfW technologies and concepts:



· "Case Study: Belgrade Waste PPP - Design-Build-Finance-Operate a Modern Waste Management Infrastructure in an Emerging Market"

Stephane Heddesheimer, CEO Poland, Serbia and Central Europe, Suez



· "Case Study: Energy from Waste in Poland"

Jakub Bator, Member of the Management Board, Waste Thermal Treatment Plant Director, Municipal Holding Company in Krakow



· "Opportunities for CO2 Capture in the Waste-To-Energy Sector Case Study - Fortum Oslo Varme's Waste-To-Energy Plant at Klemetsrud"

Jannicke Gerner Bjerkås, Director CCS, Fortum Petroleum AS



· "Case Study: Cory Riverside Energy - Update on the Proposed Integrated Energy Park"

Chris Girdham, Development Director, Cory Riverside Energy



· "Case Study: Integrated Residual Municipal Waste Treatment Combining Material From Waste, Organic Recovery and Energy from Waste"

Christophe Cord'Homme, Development Director, CNIM Group



The event brochure containing the full agenda and speaker line-up is available to download free from the conference website: http://www.efw-event.com/prcom5



Energy from Waste 2020

1st – 2nd December 2020

London, United Kingdom



Sponsored by Hitachi Zosen Inova, DEHA TECH, Dalkia Wastenergy, Solvair, Clean Carbon Solutions, Marubeni, EQTEC and Turboden



For delegate, sponsorship and/or exhibition queries, contact Andrew Gibbons at agibbons@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6156.



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. London, United Kingdom, September 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Energy from Waste 2020 will convene in London on 1st – 2nd December to explore emerging issues and challenges facing the Energy from Waste industry in 2020, with insights from key nations leading the way in working towards achieving net zero.Interested parties should register for the conference before 30th September to save £300 with the early bird discount at: http://www.efw-event.com/prcom5The fundamental foundations of the Energy from Waste industry are changing, given the recent political climate and changes in governmental funding. These changes need to be addressed by exploring new strategies, technologies and concepts that can help to drive the Energy from Waste industry into a sustainable future.With this in mind, the 2020 agenda for our annual Energy from Waste conference will feature a range of case studies presented by experts from the industry, to explore real-life examples and applications of the latest EfW technologies and concepts:· "Case Study: Belgrade Waste PPP - Design-Build-Finance-Operate a Modern Waste Management Infrastructure in an Emerging Market"Stephane Heddesheimer, CEO Poland, Serbia and Central Europe, Suez· "Case Study: Energy from Waste in Poland"Jakub Bator, Member of the Management Board, Waste Thermal Treatment Plant Director, Municipal Holding Company in Krakow· "Opportunities for CO2 Capture in the Waste-To-Energy Sector Case Study - Fortum Oslo Varme's Waste-To-Energy Plant at Klemetsrud"Jannicke Gerner Bjerkås, Director CCS, Fortum Petroleum AS· "Case Study: Cory Riverside Energy - Update on the Proposed Integrated Energy Park"Chris Girdham, Development Director, Cory Riverside Energy· "Case Study: Integrated Residual Municipal Waste Treatment Combining Material From Waste, Organic Recovery and Energy from Waste"Christophe Cord'Homme, Development Director, CNIM GroupThe event brochure containing the full agenda and speaker line-up is available to download free from the conference website: http://www.efw-event.com/prcom5Energy from Waste 20201st – 2nd December 2020London, United KingdomSponsored by Hitachi Zosen Inova, DEHA TECH, Dalkia Wastenergy, Solvair, Clean Carbon Solutions, Marubeni, EQTEC and TurbodenFor delegate, sponsorship and/or exhibition queries, contact Andrew Gibbons at agibbons@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6156.About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. Contact Information SMi Group

Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.efw-event.com/prcom5



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group