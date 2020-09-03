Private Placement Markets – CREABC & CMFABC Markets Opened for Business Today

Press Releases Private Placement Markets Press Release

The Private Placement Markets “Commercial Real Estate Asset Backed Certificates Market” and “Commercial Multifamily Asset Backed Certificates Market” each opened for Business Today.

Los Angeles, CA, September 03, 2020 --(



The three real estate segments of the Private Placement Debt Markets were designed to compete head-to-head with the traditional CMBS and MBS markets, and offer an alternative for both brokers, borrowers, investors and lenders working in those markets.



Private Placement Markets, the owner and operator of the Private Placement Debt Markets, originates, underwrites and services commercial real estate loans for commercial properties throughout the United States, and in select international locations. Private Placement Markets, through the CREABC Market and the CMFABC Market, is able to offer flexible solutions for financing commercial income producing real estate, using a “common sense approach of financing that allows Private Placement Markets to offer flexible commercial real estate financing options to meet the unique need of real estate investors in today’s market.”



Steve Muehler, the Founder and Senior Managing Member, officially opened the Commercial Real Estate Asset Backed Certificates Market ("CREABC Market") and the Commercial Multifamily Asset Backed Certificates Market ("CMFABC Market") to Institutional Real Estate Professionals today. The CREABC Market and the CMFABC Market are two of the three real estate segments of the Private Placement Debt Markets, with the Residential Real Estate Asset Backed Certificates Market scheduled to open on October 1st, 2020.The three real estate segments of the Private Placement Debt Markets were designed to compete head-to-head with the traditional CMBS and MBS markets, and offer an alternative for both brokers, borrowers, investors and lenders working in those markets.Private Placement Markets, the owner and operator of the Private Placement Debt Markets, originates, underwrites and services commercial real estate loans for commercial properties throughout the United States, and in select international locations. Private Placement Markets, through the CREABC Market and the CMFABC Market, is able to offer flexible solutions for financing commercial income producing real estate, using a "common sense approach of financing that allows Private Placement Markets to offer flexible commercial real estate financing options to meet the unique need of real estate investors in today's market."

