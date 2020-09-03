TRUMPower Releases Medically Approved, IP54 Rated 132-150W Desktop Adapters Designed for Home Healthcare Use

Press Releases Tumbler Technologies, Inc. DBA TRUMPower Press Release

TRUMPower has released its new TPM150 series power adapter made for home healthcare use. The 132-150W desktop adapter comes in a slim 6.90” (L) x 3.55” (W) x 1.11” (H) design, is IP54 rated, and approved for IEC/EN/UL 60601-1 Edition 3.1.

Santa Clara, CA, September 03, 2020 --



This power supply meets the latest global energy efficiency standards for external power supplies with compliance to CEC Level VI and EU CoC EPS Verson 5 Tier 2 and has an environmental rating of IP54. The adapter is highly reliable with 100,000 hours minimum MTBF at 25°C ambient, calculated per MIL-HDBK-217F and operates at an ambient temperature range of -20°C to +60°C, while derating linearly from 100% load at +40°C to 50% load at +60°C. It has a withstand voltage of 4,000 VAC from input-output (2 x MOPP) and 1,500 VAC from input-ground (1 x MOPP), making it suitable for use in patient care environments. Standard output connector is a 4 pin circular DIN plug, mating with Kycon KPJX-4S-S socket or equivalent. Please contact TRUMPower directly to request additional connector and cable options.



The TPM150 series is approved by UL/cUL and TUV to the latest medical standards, including IEC/EN/UL 60601-1 Edition 3.1, ANSI/AAMI ES 60601-1:2012, and CSA-C22.2 No. 60601-1:2014. The power adapter complies with IEC/EN 60601-1-2 4th edition medical EMC and immunity standards, including EN 55011, VCCI and FCC class B (conducted and radiated emissions), EN 61000-3-2, EN 61000-3-3, EN 61000-4-2 (ESD at ±15 KV air and ±8 KV contact), EN 61000-4-3, EN 61000-4-4, EN 61000-4-5, EN 61000-4-6, EN 61000-4-8, EN 61000-4-11.



The TPM150 series is competitively priced in OEM quantity. For a complete models list and technical data, please visit http://trumpower.com/library/tpm150.pdf or email sales@trumpower.com



TRUMPower has been delivering high quality medical and industrial grade AC/DC switching power supplies and DC/DC converters for more than 25 years. The company’s medical grade power supplies range from 4W to 1200W and its line of ITE grade AC/DC power supplies range from 3W to 1400W in wall mount, desktop, open frame, and ATX PC form factors. TRUMPower can accommodate to OEM’s needs, whether they are low volume standard power supplies or high volume custom products by providing excellent service, reliable and cost-effective power solutions. As a result, it has been an ever-trustable source of power supplies for many satisfied customers over the years.



Dennis Chiou

408-988-6616



www.trumpower.com



