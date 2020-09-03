Local Folk Carving to Cross the Auction Block

Press Releases Gateway Gallery Auction LLC Press Release

A rare Wilhelm Schimmel Carving goes up for Auction.

“Our Labor Day auction is always one of our biggest auctions of the year and this year will be no exception,” Heather Kohler, auctioneer and President of Gateway said “Folk and outsider art has been drawing a lot of attention in recent years,” Heather continued, “it is so closely tied to the region and the specific artist which has been stoking the excitement.”



To allow for all interested parties to bid, Gateway has multiple ways to bid in the auction including live bidding, online bidding and absentee and telephone bidding. “We want to make sure everyone is comfortable participating in the auction,” Kohler continued, “we worked hard to expand our online and remote bidding options.”



Gateway Gallery Auction’s annual Labor Day auction will be available for preview on Sunday, September 6th from 1- 3 PM. The live auction will begin Monday, September 7th promptly at 9 AM. The Schimmel eagle will be sold at 4 PM. For more information and a complete auction listing and photos, visit www.GatewayAuction.com



