Attorney Daniel Vaswani of Red Metric Law, Criminal Defense, Releases Video About Hurricane Laura

-San Jose Office: 333 West San Carlos Street, San Jose, CA 95110 Hayward, CA, September 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- In this segment of News Swipe, Attorney Daniel Vaswani, a SF Bay Area, criminal defense attorney, discusses the heightened impact the hurricane season has had this year. Amid COVID-19, Hurricane Laura has taken over the southeastern part of the United States. Unfortunately, the state of Louisiana and Texas have been hit the hardest, shares Attorney Vaswani. A news clip is demonstrated during the News Swipe video, that explains the daunting task of repairing power grids, which have left tens of thousands of homes without electricity in the stifling heat. Mayor Nic Hunter, of Lake Charles Louisiana, says that residents should expect electricity and water to be out for weeks to come. Mr. Vaswani expresses that due to these unprecedented times of COVID-19, these circumstances are even more difficult to manage, especially for low income residents. People have been evacuated from their homes and forced into small places. These conditions have made it difficult to properly practice social distancing guidelines. As a result, it is likely that there will be an elevated number of cases.“People being stretched to their limits is what is going on here.”“We don’t have a method by which to make sure that all people that have been displaced out of their houses have suitable houses for the time being. Unfortunately, what nature brings to us, there is not much control.” -Mr. VaswaniTo watch the full video, copy and paste this link into your browser: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rUBdcBu5UkITo book a free consultation please call 1-8338-NO-JAILwww.RedMetric.comRed Metric Law Office Locations:-Hayward Office: 22544 Main Street, Hayward, California 94541-Oakland Office: 420 3rd Street, Suite 250, Oakland, California 94607-San Francisco Office: 535 Mission Street, 14th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94105-Manteca Office: 1463 Moffat Blvd., Suite 9B, Manteca, CA 95336-San Jose Office: 333 West San Carlos Street, San Jose, CA 95110 Contact Information Red Metric Law

