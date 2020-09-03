New Storage Operation Opens in Rancho Cucamonga

Press Releases West Coast Self-Storage Press Release

Rancho Cucamonga, CA, September 03, 2020 --(



The facility was designed by Jackson | Main Architecture of Seattle, and was developed by Biane Family Properties LLC. The self-storage property features 381 units totaling 69,166 sq. ft. of rentable storage space. There are 245 indoor units, which range in size from 5 x 5 to 10 x 30. A total of 40 units are drive-up and range from 10 x 10 to 10 x 25. The facility also has 96 RV storage spaces in sizes from 9 x 26 to 11 x 40. Customers will be able to choose from covered or uncovered RV spaces. The facility also offers an RV dump station and water tank fill up.



West Coast Self-Storage Rancho Cucamonga features a number of amenities including climate-controlled units for added comfort and protection, 24-hour recorded video surveillance with cameras throughout the property, computerized gate with personal pin-code access, package delivery acceptance, and a retail store offering moving boxes and packing materials. There are plans to offer U-Haul moving truck rental services as well. Office hours are 9:30 am to 6:00 pm Monday-Saturday and 9:30 am to 5:00 pm Sunday. Access hours are 6:00 am to 10:00 pm daily.



The storage facility was built by HBI Construction of Newport Beach, and is professionally managed by West Coast Self-Storage Group of Everett, Washington.



“We are excited to bring the West Coast Self-Storage brand to the Rancho Cucamonga area,” said Robert Beltran, California District Manager for West Coast Self-Storage. “We think storage customers will really appreciate the higher level of service and amenities that our new facility offers.”



Derek Hines

971-371-3734



https://westcoastselfstorage.com



