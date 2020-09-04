UpsideLMS Unveils the Highly Anticipated Version 11 of Its SaaS Learning Management System

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

Released on 27th August 2020, UpsideLMS’ version 11 of its highly rated learning platform promises to be one of the best learning ecosystems available today.

Pune, India, September 04, 2020



With the help of an ever growing team of learning technology experts, whose experience and expertise spans over two decades in the learning technology space, UpsideLMS has helped over 100 organizations across India, the Americas, Europe and APAC and the Middle East, to achieve their employee training goalsas well as business objectives.



UpsideLMS’ agile product development team not only helps make the learning platform one of the most innovative solutions available in the market today, but also looks to the future to incorporate effective technologies to deliver the best of solutions to its clients. It is this very approach that has helped the company bring some of the most sought-after features in this version 11 of its LMS.



Here are few of the newest enhancements to UpsideLMS:



· Content Authoring

With UpsideLMS, L&D pros can create and deliver engaging content through its support for multiple content delivery formats that enables users to create and share interactive HTML5 content, with over 20 different formats that can be directly used through the platform without any additional integration



· Offline Mobile Learning

UpsideLMS Mobile app enables learners to access real-time learning materials, with the added abilityto download material, resources and videos, and access them offline anytime-anywhere on their devices.



· Multi-Lingual Support

Learners can learn in the language of their choice with UpsideLMS’ support for a range of languages, empowering learners to use the learning platform right away in their local language. UpsideLMS now supports seven languages, including English (default), French, Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Hindi, Vietnamese and Thai.



· eCommerce

With UpsideLMS’ support for eCommerce integration with leading platforms, it becomes much simpler and easier to securely sell training materials online. The completely integrated eCommerce module is configurable to use with third party payment gateways like Paypal, Eway or similar services, with secure and automated features.



· Ready-to-Use Online Learning Content

UpsideLMS also offers a comprehensive library of over 80,000 off-the-shelf eLearning, mLearning and microlearning courses and videos to help learners with the latest and the best on everything from Behavioral to Technical Skills.

With the latest innovations and updates, UpsideLMS continues to empower organizations with effective learn-tech solutions that help optimize their overall training experience, while its state-of-the-art online learning courses and videos covers the length and breadth of today’s workforce upskilling and reskilling demands.



About UpsideLMS



Backed by 16+ years of experience, over 8 decades of leadership expertise, 50+ awards and recognition, and 1M+ users worldwide, UpsideLMS is a leading learn-tech provider of a world-class Learning Management System and comprehensive online content library, Plethora, to businesses worldwide. UpsideLMS is headquartered in Pune, India with local representation through a wide network of Sales partners serving a global client base.



