New FH Modular Coolant Hose System from Elesa UK

Metheringham, United Kingdom, September 04, 2020



The Elesa system allows coolant provision to cutting heads, such as lathes, broaches, grinding, sawing and polishing: essentially anywhere that a splash coolant application is appropriate. Modular snap-fit segmental design provides an adjustable friction fit, which allows the hose to hold a set position and enables both easy length and angular adjustment, with the benefit of multiple nozzle types. The addition of an adjustable flow valve accessory enables variation of flow and spread of fluid to suit variable sizes of workpiece, using a max input pressure of 4 bar.



Elesa FH.1/4 coolant hose is offered as a standard kit of parts to suit most typical installations, comprising 20 segments made from blue acetal-based technopolymer (POM), with two FHJ threaded fittings in orange, plus four FHN nozzles also in orange. The kit is supplemented by availability of extra tube sections, spare threaded fittings, additional nozzles, three diameters of jet and two configurations of fan outlet, in addition to adjustable flow valve and magnetic stand, for easy placement and adjustability.



Tubing sections have industry standard ¼ in – 6 mm internal diameter with nozzles in orange colour for safety visibility. A comparable set of ½ in – 12 mm ID is available - also to special request, a system is offered with tubes having a diameter of 3/4"- 18mm ID.



