Aranyani Announces Launch of the Aranyani Educational and Vocational Trust

The founders are Mr. Haresh Mirpuri, Mrs. Dimple Mirpuri, Mr. Somshekhar Mirpuri, Ms. Pooja Sharma and Mr. Prashant Nair. The trust is founded in accordance with the SAI values that form the foundation of Aranyani. These values recognize service, awareness and inclusivity throughout the community. New York, NY, September 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Today, Aranyani.com, the luxury handbag company from India, announced the launch of the Aranyani Educational and Vocational Trust. The trust’s purpose is two-fold; to help Aranyani employees educate their children from primary through secondary school, as well as to help other children in the Bangalore neighborhood of the factory, secure funding for their public school education.“Education should be a right not a privilege for every child. There is nothing more important to us than ensuring that the children in our community get a proper education,” says Haresh Mirpuri Founder of the Aranyani Educational and Vocational Trust.Over the first two years, the Aranyani Education and Vocation Trust's funding will be fully funded by Aranyani. From September 1, 2020 onward, 1% of the sales of the company will be contributed to the trust. During this first year, eight children of employees will be receiving funds for their public education. The goal for the second year is to fund the education for 14 of the employees’ children.The founders are Mr. Haresh Mirpuri, Mrs. Dimple Mirpuri, Mr. Somshekhar Mirpuri, Ms. Pooja Sharma and Mr. Prashant Nair. The trust is founded in accordance with the SAI values that form the foundation of Aranyani. These values recognize service, awareness and inclusivity throughout the community.