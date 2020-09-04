American Roller R&D Team Expands with Addition of Its Second Ph.D. Chemist

Press Releases American Roller Press Release

Union Grove, WI, September 04, 2020



In addition to growing the R&D capabilities in American Roller’s North American facilities, AJ will also be supporting the growth of the company’s footprint in China by expanding the current coatings operation to include coverings and cores.



“We are really excited to announce the recent hiring of AJ. Our dedication to providing industry leading in-house resources and capabilities puts us in a unique position where we can offer our customers the best technical solutions. American Roller employees are engaged every step of the way, from the initial project consultation to development and manufacturing all the way through to the finished product,” said Dan Cahalane, CEO of American Roller.



American Roller’s expanding research and development team is committed to the improvement and future development of roller coverings that solve even the most challenging customer problems. With the addition of AJ and Sujata Sarkar (in late 2019) the in-house expertise of the R&D team is poised for a long term direction of focusing on advanced material science technologies across all product groups: rubber, urethane, plasma, polymers, ceramics, etc.



About American Roller

Nicole Kearney

262.878.8665



www.americanroller.com



