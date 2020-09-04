50/50 Leadership to Host Free "Decoding Diversity" Trainings

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases 50/50 Leadership Press Release

50/50 Leadership will host two workshops Part 1: "Decoding Diversity – Establishing a Baseline of Understanding." To follow at later date, Part 2: "Doing Diversity - Weaving Social Justice Into the Fabric of Your Organization."

Pasadena, CA, September 04, 2020



• What are the barriers to creating a diverse and representative organization?

• What can we do as members of organizations and communities to mitigate our biases, and create systems where all can thrive and achieve excellence?

• How do we rethink policies, protocols and initiatives to be inclusive, equitable and guided by social justice?



Part One of the two-part event will provide definitions used in diversity, equity, and inclusion. Developing cultural competencies when discussing the nuances of increasing diversity and creating a sustainable culture of inclusion is fundamental. Part Two will then take a deeper dive into systemic racism and how organizations can actively serve as part of a solution.



"As an organization, 50/50 Leadership is working meticulously at every level, to be the systemic change we wish to see in the world, and to create the policies, protocols and procedures that make this a lived reality. Dr. Song's important work makes this systemic change accessible for organizations genuinely invested in social justice." –Ria Severance, LMFT, 50/50 Board Member & Diversity Chair



Register to join the workshop at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/5050-leadership-3734118127, on October 9th, 12- 1:30 PM PST.



Dr. Song is Caltech's Senior Director of Diversity, Dr. Song oversees all programmatic and policy initiatives for Caltech's Center for Diversity. Having dedicated her career to advancing strategic initiatives aimed at social justice, Hanna is passionate about securing educational excellence through social justice and equity in higher education, STEM and beyond. She has secured the highest levels of administrative decision-making at some of the nation's most prestigious higher-education institutions. She has earned her PhD in Higher Education Organizational Change from UCLA, her M.A. in Policy, Organization & Leadership Studies from Stanford, and her B.A. in Sociology from UC Berkeley. In addition to the above achievements, Hanna currently sits on the Board of Directors for a non-profit, Boundless Brilliance, volunteers as a transformational coach at Mastery in Transformational Training and is co-founder and CEO of Choose Four Consulting.



About 50/50 Leadership: In 2004, Pauline Field founded 50/50 Leadership to alter the perception and underrepresentation of women in leadership roles. 50/50 Leadership provides a wide range of virtual financial literacy and training programs for women across the US, including those who have been in foster care, incarcerated, survived domestic violence, and who have experienced homelessness. With its 150+ volunteers, 50/50 Leadership is a non-profit organization committed to empowering educating, and inspiring women from all walks of life to step up into their full leadership potential.

