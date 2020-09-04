50/50 Leadership Acknowledges 2020 Presidential Election with a Town Hall Event

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases 50/50 Leadership Press Release

50/50 Leadership will host a town hall to discuss voting matters.

About Dina Cervantes: Dina Cervantes has been very active with local democratic efforts in the San Fernando Valley and supports organizations that develop youth leadership and young professionals. She was elected as the 1st Female President, in the 19-year span, of the San Fernando Valley Young Democrats; one of the five largest Young Dem organizations in the state. Along with having served as an elected Delegate for the 38th Assembly District, for both the California Democratic Party and the Democratic Party of the San Fernando Valley. Dina led both the 2015 Young Democrats of America Convention and the 2014 California Young Democrats Convention in Los Angeles for which she's received awards and recognition as the Host Convention Chair. Pasadena, CA, September 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- 50/50 Leadership will be hosting a Town Hall to acknowledge the upcoming 2020 presidential election virtually on Saturday, September 26th, from 10 AM - 12:00 PM PDT.Voting will be discussed from the perspectives of the various organizations, including the importance of women's votes, the need for young voters to participate, and what we can do to encourage our friends, families and colleagues to vote.In one of the states that determined the outcome (of the 2016 election), the winning margin averaged out to just two votes per precinct - two votes, Michelle Obama said.Dina Cervantes, Chief of Staff, City of Long Beach, California, will be the Emcee for the event.Caroline Heldman, Department Chair, of Critical Theory & Social Justice and Gender, Women, & Sexuality Studies at Occidental College, Los Angeles, will open the Town Hall with a report on the current status of women's rights in the U.S..Deborah Hughes, CEO of the Susan B. Anthony House and Museum in New York will provide a historical perspective of women's suffrage, representatives from various organizations including Women in Leadership Vital Voices, Women Against Gun Violence, Planned Parenthood Advocates, author of We the Women and Visiting Professor of Law at Yale Law School, NAACP, and the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will be speaking about the need for and the power of women's votes."For 72 years, the Suffragist women and men fought hard for the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution giving women the right to vote. Let us honor the Suffragists' by voting," said Pauline Field, Founder and Chair of 50/50 Leadership. "It is about making our voices heard - locally, in our state, and nationally. Each and every one of us, each of our votes count."There will be time for questions from the audience as well as information on how and where to find information about voting, and about helping others to vote.Tickets are free of charge through 5050leadership.org or directly through Eventbrite, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/get-out-the-vote-tickets-113....About Dina Cervantes: Dina Cervantes has been very active with local democratic efforts in the San Fernando Valley and supports organizations that develop youth leadership and young professionals. She was elected as the 1st Female President, in the 19-year span, of the San Fernando Valley Young Democrats; one of the five largest Young Dem organizations in the state. Along with having served as an elected Delegate for the 38th Assembly District, for both the California Democratic Party and the Democratic Party of the San Fernando Valley. Dina led both the 2015 Young Democrats of America Convention and the 2014 California Young Democrats Convention in Los Angeles for which she's received awards and recognition as the Host Convention Chair. Contact Information 50/50 Leadership

