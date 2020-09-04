Press Releases Sky Ridge Medical Center Press Release

Receive press releases from Sky Ridge Medical Center: By Email RSS Feeds: Sky Ridge Medical Center Reopens Free Standing Emergency Department in South Parker

Sky Ridge Medical Center is proud to announce the reopening of its Free Standing Emergency Department in Parker.

Parker, CO, September 04, 2020 --(



“We are pleased to reopen and look forward to a long and thriving relationship with the residents and businesses of Parker,” said Kirk McCarty, CEO of Sky Ridge Medical Center. “This area is enjoying tremendous growth and we want to provide our neighbors with more options for exceptional care.”



A full-service emergency department, the Sky Ridge South Parker ER is staffed 24/7, 365 by board certified emergency medicine physicians, specially trained nurses, EMTs and other clinical professionals. The site has 11 patient rooms and a designated resuscitation room along with imaging services, a diagnostic lab and and full spectrum of services to care for the entire family. This location will provide the same Leapfrog Group A rated and CMS 5-Star service that is offered at Sky Ridge Medical Center.



The address of the Sky Ridge South Parker ER is 12223 Pine Bluffs Way.



About Sky Ridge Medical Center

Sky Ridge Medical Center, the first hospital to open in Douglas County in 2003, is a Level II Trauma Center, acute care hospital and member of the HealthONE network. HealthONE is the largest healthcare system in the metro Denver area with more than 11,000 employees. HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division, which includes HealthONE, was named the #1 large hospital system in the United States by IBM Watson Health as part of the 15 Top Health Systems recognition process. And, as the #7 corporate philanthropist in the Denver-metro area, and the only hospital system in the top 10, HealthONE contributed more than $1.6 million in 2019 and supports more than 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations. Parker, CO, September 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Sky Ridge Medical Center is proud to announce the reopening of its Free Standing Emergency Department at the northeast side of Parker and Hess roads, after a brief hiatus during COVID-19 to consolidate resources. This location will provide greater access to high-quality care to the residents of Parker and neighboring communities.“We are pleased to reopen and look forward to a long and thriving relationship with the residents and businesses of Parker,” said Kirk McCarty, CEO of Sky Ridge Medical Center. “This area is enjoying tremendous growth and we want to provide our neighbors with more options for exceptional care.”A full-service emergency department, the Sky Ridge South Parker ER is staffed 24/7, 365 by board certified emergency medicine physicians, specially trained nurses, EMTs and other clinical professionals. The site has 11 patient rooms and a designated resuscitation room along with imaging services, a diagnostic lab and and full spectrum of services to care for the entire family. This location will provide the same Leapfrog Group A rated and CMS 5-Star service that is offered at Sky Ridge Medical Center.The address of the Sky Ridge South Parker ER is 12223 Pine Bluffs Way.About Sky Ridge Medical CenterSky Ridge Medical Center, the first hospital to open in Douglas County in 2003, is a Level II Trauma Center, acute care hospital and member of the HealthONE network. HealthONE is the largest healthcare system in the metro Denver area with more than 11,000 employees. HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division, which includes HealthONE, was named the #1 large hospital system in the United States by IBM Watson Health as part of the 15 Top Health Systems recognition process. And, as the #7 corporate philanthropist in the Denver-metro area, and the only hospital system in the top 10, HealthONE contributed more than $1.6 million in 2019 and supports more than 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations. Contact Information Sky Ridge Medical Center

Linda Watson

720-979-7422



https://skyridgemedcenter.com/?utm_campaign=corp_listings_mgmt&utm_source=google&utm_medium=business



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Sky Ridge Medical Center