New Low Profile Flock Product ColorCrest® Achieves Finest Details in Flock

FiberLok’s newest tech innovation provides fine details with a soft aesthetic.

Twitter: @fiberlok Fort Collins, CO, September 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- FiberLok Technologies, Inc., the leader in dimensional graphic solutions for sports apparel, workwear, schoolwear, law enforcement, promotional products, and industrial applications, today announced the official launch of their new graphic technology ColorCrest® - a product that replicates fine detail with a low profile flock aesthetic.Brand logos are a point of recognition for customers and a foundational aspect of branding. Research shows the psychology of color can build a brand’s aesthetic while bringing the brand closer to their target audience showcasing strength and trust. Fiberlok is in the business of creating transcendent textures, exacting colors, and incredible detail through their patented dimensional graphic products. ColorCrest is the newest of these and is lightweight, flexible and applies in 20 seconds or less. There are twelve stock flock colors to choose from.FiberLok was created with an idea to manufacture a category of dimensional graphics products featuring qualities beyond what is possible with embroidery or ink-printed products. Fiberlok specializes in heat transfers, patches, and stickers and is a global resource for exclusive up-market, high-volume textured brand graphics for application to a wide range of surfaces.“Our company has it’s origins in flocked graphics, so it made sense to expand our offering and bring another flock option to the market,” said AJ Steger, President, Fiberlok Technologies, Inc. “It has many of the same benefits that our Lextra™ product offers, while bringing finer detail to single-color graphics.”ColorCrest will give brands the ability to use a single-color graphic without the itchiness of stitches. ColorCrest is a low to high volume solution that compliments uniform programs small and large. The logos are flexible and conform to the body. Prior to this point flock logos were not able to achieve the fine detail coupled with durability. ColorCrest solves this problem. It is also able to adhere to a wide array of materials including canvas, cotton, denim, fleece, polyester, and more.“We think this product will do well in the school uniform market where Lextra™ has become a standard in the industry because it is soft and offers tremendous benefits over embroidery for both the uniform manufacturer and the student,” says AJ Steger.Other FiberLok proprietary products include the Lextra flock textured brand graphics, TackleKnit digital subdye knit appliques, LumoTex reflective textile graphics, and ChromaFlex metallized, die-molded graphics. Clients include Aramark, MLB, Pendleton, Sears Manufacturing, and UPS. FiberLok is single-handedly inventing and pioneering the development of an entirely new category of non-embroidered dimensional graphics.“Because ColorCrest captures detail so well and is lightweight we also see it being popular in smaller apparel branding that might go on the hem, pocket, hip, sleeve, or locker patch/neck area,” says AJ Steger.For more information please call 970.221.1200, email sales@fiberlok.com or visit www.fiberlok.com.About FiberLok Technologies, Inc.Founded in 1979, and located in Fort Collins, Colorado, FiberLok is the leading manufacturer of dimensional graphic solutions for sports apparel, workwear, schoolwear, law enforcement, promotional products and industrial applications. Their products have been featured at major sporting events, and on global brand apparel, worldwide delivery company uniforms, top tier police outerwear, and leading entertainment costumes. Their iconic textured graphics are sold under the brand names of Lextra™, TackleKnit™, ChromaFlex™, ColorCrest™ and LumoTex™ and can be delivered as a heat transfer, patch, or sticker. Benefits include softness, no-itch backing, flexibility, durability, and authentication. Over the years, FiberLok has received dozens of patents and been recognized by their graphic industry peers winning over 110 Golden Image Awards from the Specialty Graphic Imaging Association.Web: fiberlok.comFacebook: FiberLok TechnologiesInstagram: fiberlokTwitter: @fiberlok Contact Information FiberLok Technologies, Inc.

Christie Wieland

970-221-1200



fiberlok.com



