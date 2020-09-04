Creating a Cleaner Clearwater with the Clearwater Community Volunteers

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Church of Scientology FSO Press Release

The Clearwater Community Volunteers are creating a cleaner Clearwater with thier volunteer and cooperative nonprofit effort by orgnizing community clean ups and no-cost workshops.

Clearwater, FL, September 04, 2020 --(



“Taking care of the environment is a subject of interest, not only to people in Clearwater, but the world over,” said Michael Soltero, Manager of the CCV Center. “It takes a collective effort on the part of many individuals and organizations, each taking responsibility for a sector of their own, to start a movement towards maintaining our surroundings.”



With nonprofits such as National Community Services, Inc. and The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay, CCV organizes activities for families and youth. By way of example, no-cost gardening workshops taught by a master gardener with over 50 years of landscaping experience or community service projects like their recent grounds clean-up of a community garden in Clearwater. All efforts were done on a volunteer basis by interested individuals whose aim is to improve and preserve Clearwater’s natural beauty.



CCV’s community center works with over 100 nonprofits working together to bolster their efforts at handling various social ills. Nonprofits and volunteer groups can use the center’s facilities at no charge by contacting the CCV Center directly.



Soltero said, “According to Earthday.org, ‘About 9.9 billion tons of carbon dioxide are emitted each year by factories, power plants and cars burning fossil fuels, while 15 million acres of forest are deforested annually worldwide—that’s 36 football fields per minute.’ So it’s easy to see that individual actions go a long way as Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard describes here: ‘The litter which messes up the terrain and water supply, the dead brush which invites fire, these are things one need not contribute to and which, in idle moments, one can do something about. Planting a tree may seem little enough, but it is something.’”



To find out more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.



About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

Clemence Chevrot

727-467-6860



http://www.scientology-fso.org



