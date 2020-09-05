Avenga Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Avenga Press Release

Rochelle Park, NY, September 05, 2020



ISO 27001 is an internationally recognized standard that provides a framework for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS) certifying Avenga US LLC applies a systematic approach to managing sensitive information and ensuring data security.



The scope of the ISO 27001 certification for Avenga includes the Information Security Management System that is applied to software engineering, consultancy and software delivery services, IT operations, HR & recruitment processes, QA services, R&D, marketing, finance, and all company processes and systems that guarantee efficient delivery in order to maintain customer success.



Following a meticulous audit process, the certificate was issued by PECB MS on the first ISO attempt, clearly showcasing the readiness and diligence of the company’s information security program.



Pavlo Umanets, Director Global Operations of Avenga, shared, “It was quite a long path for us to prepare the organization, its infrastructure and processes to be compliant with the ISO 27001 standard. Many Avenga employees were involved in the processes of re-shaping multiple standards, policies and procedures along with IT Operations, who were securing and strengthening our IT infrastructure. The audit process was very thorough and complex, but yet it was the 'cherry on top' of our long journey in becoming ISO27001 compliant.



“At the end of the day, the time, energy and commitment invested into this paid off in full as we became more structured, well-organized and more focused on security. We can certainly assure our clients that we aim for the best and will continue the improvements to ensure the highest standards possible of information security at Avenga.”



Avenga designs, develops and delivers tailored software solutions and digital strategy for clients in the pharmaceutical, financial, insurance, real estate, and automotive sectors.



The certification validates the commitment of Avenga in providing the clients with the highest level of information security management.



With an excellent track record and established relationships with some of the largest global brands, this latest certification is further testimony to Avenga’s superior security standards and the company’s trustworthy reputation.



Achieving an accredited ISO 27001 certification is the result of the uncompromising systematic work of every member of the Avenga team. We are constantly striving to improve our services in order to meet the highest security and privacy standards needed by our clients and partners.



Roland Guelle, VP Technology at Avenga, commented, “This certification demonstrates our consistent commitment in maintaining the highest compliance and security standards set for successful business operations. We put paramount priority on information security and superb performance. These are the results of the excellent professional skills of our experienced international team of 2500 people. As the VP of Technology of Avenga, I am proud of our team and their focus on following security management practices in order to protect our client’s information and safeguard all the processes.”



About Avenga

Avenga is a global IT and digital transformation technology company with over 20 years of experience. Our team of 2500 professionals in offices across Europe, the USA and Asia helps our clients obtain confidence that their technology-enabled projects will succeed. Avenga's mission is to shake up the conventional IT market: we consult, design, engineer and deliver real-world reliable solutions with fast results.



Press contact:

Lily Smirnova, Global Marketing Director, Avenga

