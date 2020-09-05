Cybage Becomes a ServiceNow Service Provider Partner

Cybage Software, a global, technology consulting, and professional services organization has become a ServiceNow SP Partner in addition to being a Premier Services and Technology Partner. Membership in the Service Provider module authorizes Cybage to purchase ServiceNow products and services and operate them in a managed services capacity on behalf of their clients.

Pune, India, September 05, 2020 --(



ServiceNow broadens Cybage’s scope to be a one-stop-shop for a fully managed IT infrastructure with boosted productivity and sophisticated integration for reduced year-on-year OpEx for 24/7 operations for their customers. Additionally, Cybage can now deliver tailored Customer Service Management and IT Service Management solutions with optimized pricing.



Arun Nathani, MD & CEO, Cybage Software Pvt. Ltd exclaimed, “Our long-standing association with ServiceNow has taken various turns strengthening our relationship and exploring newer avenues. In addition to our services, this new upgrade will bring in more flexibility, affordability, and control to achieve maximum ROI for our customers. In our constant endeavor to strive for delivery excellence and customer success, we look forward to this development in our association.”



Cybage’s ServiceNow solutions are designed to simplify and automate business operations with enterprise solutions for managed IT, business ops, and HR management. Acceptance into the Service Provider program will add on to Cybage’s relentless initiative to maximize business value for clients.



About Cybage Software Pvt. Ltd.



