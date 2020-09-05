Future Strategy and Key Developments of US SATCOM at Global MilSatCom 2020

London, United Kingdom, September 05, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Day two (11 November 2020), the conference will feature high level presentations from senior experts across the industry and the government sector, where the US key updates and future strategies will be disclosed, including transforming and building the US Space Forces Enterprise, COMSATCOM portfolio strategy, exploring the changing space landscape and the growth in competition, plus many more.
Expert USA Speakers at Global MilSatCom 2020 include:
• Colonel Ryan Gulden, Director, SATCOM Integration, SMC, US Space Force
• Ms Deanna Ryals, Chief Partnership Officer, SMC, US Space Force
• Captain Andrew Dittmer, Navy liaison to Space Education Training Centre & N7, NAVIFOR, US Navy
• Mr Joseph Vanderpoorten, MILSATCOM Advanced Concepts, Portfolio Architect, SMC, US Space Force
• Dr Claire Leon, Program Director, Systems Engineering, Loyola Marymount University
• Mr Brendan S. Mulvaney, Director, China Aerospace Studies Institute, USAF
• Ms Kay Sears, Vice President & General Manager Military Space, Lockheed Martin
• Ms Andrea Loper, Future Space Communications Program Manager, Air Force Research Laboratory
• Mr Gus Anderson, Colonel (RET.), U.S. Army, Senior Director, Business Development, Global Enterprise Solutions, Leonardo DRS
• Ms Clare Grason, Chief, Commercial Satellite Communications Office (CSCO), US Air Force Space Command
• Mr Andy Lincoln, CTO, Government Systems, Viasat
• Mr Charles Cooper, Associate Administrator, Office of Spectrum Management, US Department of Commerce/National Telecommunications and Information Administration
The brochure with full speaker line-up is available to download at http://www.globalmilsatcom.com/PR4
The four-day event will include:
• A Pre-Conference Focus Day on Small Satellites and Disruptive Technology
• Conference Day 1 covering a Western Europe Focus
• Conference Day 2 covering a US Focus
• Conference Day 3 covering an International Focus
Global MilSatCom’s last early bird saving of £100 will expire on 30 September. Registrations can be made online at http://www.globalmilsatcom.com/PR4
SMi’s 22nd Annual Global MilSatCom
Conference: 10th – 12th November 2020
Focus Day: 9th November 2020
London, UK
http://www.globalmilsatcom.com/PR4
Gold Sponsor: Airbus
Silver Sponsor: Eutelsat
Sponsors: Babcock I GovSat I Inmarsat I Kratos I Leonardo DRS Global Enterprise Service I Lockheed Martin I Northrop Grumman I ST Engineering iDirect UK I Telesat I Thales Communications I Viasat
Exhibitors: GRC Ltd I Hytec Inter I Inster I Marlink SAS I Media Broadcast Satellite I ND Satcom I XTAR
For delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk
For sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6168 or amalick@smi-online.co.uk
