Future Strategy and Key Developments of US SATCOM at Global MilSatCom 2020

SMi Group Reports: Future Strategy and key updates on the US SATCOM to be delivered on day two of Global MilSatCom 2020.

London, United Kingdom, September 05, 2020 --(



Expert USA Speakers at Global MilSatCom 2020 include:



• Colonel Ryan Gulden, Director, SATCOM Integration, SMC, US Space Force

• Ms Deanna Ryals, Chief Partnership Officer, SMC, US Space Force

• Captain Andrew Dittmer, Navy liaison to Space Education Training Centre & N7, NAVIFOR, US Navy

• Mr Joseph Vanderpoorten, MILSATCOM Advanced Concepts, Portfolio Architect, SMC, US Space Force

• Dr Claire Leon, Program Director, Systems Engineering, Loyola Marymount University

• Mr Brendan S. Mulvaney, Director, China Aerospace Studies Institute, USAF

• Ms Kay Sears, Vice President & General Manager Military Space, Lockheed Martin

• Ms Andrea Loper, Future Space Communications Program Manager, Air Force Research Laboratory

• Mr Gus Anderson, Colonel (RET.), U.S. Army, Senior Director, Business Development, Global Enterprise Solutions, Leonardo DRS

• Ms Clare Grason, Chief, Commercial Satellite Communications Office (CSCO), US Air Force Space Command

• Mr Andy Lincoln, CTO, Government Systems, Viasat

• Mr Charles Cooper, Associate Administrator, Office of Spectrum Management, US Department of Commerce/National Telecommunications and Information Administration



The brochure with full speaker line-up is available to download at http://www.globalmilsatcom.com/PR4



The four-day event will include:

• A Pre-Conference Focus Day on Small Satellites and Disruptive Technology

• Conference Day 1 covering a Western Europe Focus

• Conference Day 2 covering a US Focus

• Conference Day 3 covering an International Focus



Global MilSatCom’s last early bird saving of £100 will expire on 30 September. Registrations can be made online at http://www.globalmilsatcom.com/PR4



SMi’s 22nd Annual Global MilSatCom

Conference: 10th – 12th November 2020

Focus Day: 9th November 2020

London, UK

http://www.globalmilsatcom.com/PR4



Gold Sponsor: Airbus

Silver Sponsor: Eutelsat

Sponsors: Babcock I GovSat I Inmarsat I Kratos I Leonardo DRS Global Enterprise Service I Lockheed Martin I Northrop Grumman I ST Engineering iDirect UK I Telesat I Thales Communications I Viasat

Exhibitors: GRC Ltd I Hytec Inter I Inster I Marlink SAS I Media Broadcast Satellite I ND Satcom I XTAR



For delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk



For sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6168 or amalick@smi-online.co.uk



Simi Sapal

+44 (0) 20 7827 6162



http://www.globalmilsatcom.com/PR4



