Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Strategic Results Press Release

Receive press releases from Strategic Results: By Email RSS Feeds: AFWERX Announces Blue Roof Labs & Strategic Results Among Top Selected Teams Across the Globe Vying to Build the Base of the Future

Gaithersburg, MD, September 07, 2020 --(



The AFWERX Challenge is centered around six topics - Base Security, Installation Resilience, Leveraging Technology for Operational Effectiveness, Reverse Engineering, Culture of Innovation, and Airman and Family Wellbeing. The proposals selected to advance represent innovative solutions ranging from new base security technology and VR training modules to virtual assistants and apps designed for wellness and leadership development.



Strategic Results, located in the Greater Washington D.C. area, is competing with Blue Roof Labs in the Empowering Airmen & Family Wellbeing Challenge alongside a diverse group of teams - originating from the vast regions of North America, Europe, Australia and other allied countries – representing entrepreneurial startups, small businesses, large enterprises, academic institutions and research labs all vying to build the Base of the Future and modernize the Department of Defense.



“The AFWERX Base of the Future Challenge is critical to our mission of increasing collaboration between large businesses and entrepreneurs to accelerate solutions for the Air Force,” stated Mark Rowland of AFWERX. “On behalf of AFWERX and the Department of Defense, we congratulate the teams advancing to the next phase. Their contributions are invaluable and have the potential to create game-changing results across the Air Force enterprise.”



The Empowering Airmen & Family Wellbeing Challenge aims to identify, expand and modernize the helping agencies and available resources for Airmen and their families. The Challenge seeks solutions that can provide real-time and actionable information to installation leadership about the specific needs of the military community and can enhance the overall resilience of our warfighters. In turn, administrative leaders are able to provide better care for Airmen and their families.



Using the latest approaches in market sensing, analytics and evidence-based program design, SR and Blue Roof provide a Distant Early Warning (DEW) process that both gives command staff real-time program effectiveness feedback and continuously improves the Air Force and community programs that strengthen the mental, physical, social, spiritual, and financial wellbeing of Airmen and their families.



“We are honored to have been selected from such a prestigious group of companies, and we look forward to partnering with Blue Roof Labs in our endeavor to provide innovative solutions to the Air Force’s problems of the future.” – Anne Dunne, CEO of Strategic Results



The AFWERX Fusion 2020 Showcase recently featured 370 of the participating teams selected from a record breaking 1,500+ submissions received for the Base of the Future Challenge. Throughout the event teams pitched their solutions to a panel of subject matter experts from the relevant sectors of the Air Force. The top 92 selections were identified and invited to further engage with the Air Force during the week of August 31 with the hope of obtaining contracts. For a complete list of participating teams visit fusion.afwerxshowcase.com/.



The Base of the Future theme was inspired by Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida, which was decimated by Hurricane Michael, a Category 5 storm that occurred in 2018. For decades, Tyndall had been home to many generations of Airmen and their families. In the storm's aftermath, nearly 500 buildings were destroyed or damaged beyond repair. Fortunately, Congress approved a $3 billion military construction rebuild program, sparking hope that Tyndall would re-emerge stronger than ever before. The aspirational initiative seeks to create a robust installation that will become a universal symbol of innovation and excellence that can scale across the U.S. Air Force.



About Blue Roof Labs

Blue Roof Labs creates technology solutions that are greater than the sum of their parts. Our extensive experience in artificial intelligence has led to over 40 US and more than 100 International patents. Our Multi Domain Operations (MDO) solution for ISR Mission Planning made us a 2019 AFWERX MDO Competition Finalist, and we also provided project management and technology development for the winning entry in the 2019 AFWERX Microelectronics Provenance Challenge. Our staff includes an Air Force Reservist with over 25 years of social work experience and more than 17 years of program development and deployment for the Air Force.



About Strategic Results

Strategic Results is a marketing and technology federal contractor that offers unmatched expertise coordinating projects of all sizes and complexities. Dun and Bradstreet reports that Strategic Results has "exceeded expectations" in all customer evaluation areas, including timeliness, problem solving, service quality, technical support, total cost, and overall attitude. The National Institutes of Health has lauded their "flawless" level of performance. Strategic Results works shoulder to shoulder with civilian government and military clients to help them deliver on their service missions, whether ensuring citizen safety and well-being or making discoveries in health and science.



About AFWERX

Established in 2017, AFWERX is a product of the U.S. Air Force, directly envisioned by former Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson. Her vision of AFWERX - to solve some of the toughest challenges that the Air Force faces through innovation and collaboration amongst our nation’s top subject matter experts. AFWERX serves as a catalyst to unleash new approaches for the warfighter through a growing ecosystem of innovators. AFWERX and the U.S. Air Force are committed to exploring viable solutions and partnerships to further strengthen the Air Force, which could lead to additional prototyping, R&D, and follow-on production contracts.



Media Contacts:

Jill Gross

Email: jill.gross@strategicresults.com



AFWERX:

AFWERX@kirvindoak.com

Marketing@afwerx.af.mil Gaithersburg, MD, September 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- AFWERX, the catalyst for fostering innovation within the U.S. Air Force, announced the team of Blue Roof Labs & Strategic Results as one of the top 92 participating teams selected from across the globe competing to build the Base of the Future Challenge.The AFWERX Challenge is centered around six topics - Base Security, Installation Resilience, Leveraging Technology for Operational Effectiveness, Reverse Engineering, Culture of Innovation, and Airman and Family Wellbeing. The proposals selected to advance represent innovative solutions ranging from new base security technology and VR training modules to virtual assistants and apps designed for wellness and leadership development.Strategic Results, located in the Greater Washington D.C. area, is competing with Blue Roof Labs in the Empowering Airmen & Family Wellbeing Challenge alongside a diverse group of teams - originating from the vast regions of North America, Europe, Australia and other allied countries – representing entrepreneurial startups, small businesses, large enterprises, academic institutions and research labs all vying to build the Base of the Future and modernize the Department of Defense.“The AFWERX Base of the Future Challenge is critical to our mission of increasing collaboration between large businesses and entrepreneurs to accelerate solutions for the Air Force,” stated Mark Rowland of AFWERX. “On behalf of AFWERX and the Department of Defense, we congratulate the teams advancing to the next phase. Their contributions are invaluable and have the potential to create game-changing results across the Air Force enterprise.”The Empowering Airmen & Family Wellbeing Challenge aims to identify, expand and modernize the helping agencies and available resources for Airmen and their families. The Challenge seeks solutions that can provide real-time and actionable information to installation leadership about the specific needs of the military community and can enhance the overall resilience of our warfighters. In turn, administrative leaders are able to provide better care for Airmen and their families.Using the latest approaches in market sensing, analytics and evidence-based program design, SR and Blue Roof provide a Distant Early Warning (DEW) process that both gives command staff real-time program effectiveness feedback and continuously improves the Air Force and community programs that strengthen the mental, physical, social, spiritual, and financial wellbeing of Airmen and their families.“We are honored to have been selected from such a prestigious group of companies, and we look forward to partnering with Blue Roof Labs in our endeavor to provide innovative solutions to the Air Force’s problems of the future.” – Anne Dunne, CEO of Strategic ResultsThe AFWERX Fusion 2020 Showcase recently featured 370 of the participating teams selected from a record breaking 1,500+ submissions received for the Base of the Future Challenge. Throughout the event teams pitched their solutions to a panel of subject matter experts from the relevant sectors of the Air Force. The top 92 selections were identified and invited to further engage with the Air Force during the week of August 31 with the hope of obtaining contracts. For a complete list of participating teams visit fusion.afwerxshowcase.com/.The Base of the Future theme was inspired by Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida, which was decimated by Hurricane Michael, a Category 5 storm that occurred in 2018. For decades, Tyndall had been home to many generations of Airmen and their families. In the storm's aftermath, nearly 500 buildings were destroyed or damaged beyond repair. Fortunately, Congress approved a $3 billion military construction rebuild program, sparking hope that Tyndall would re-emerge stronger than ever before. The aspirational initiative seeks to create a robust installation that will become a universal symbol of innovation and excellence that can scale across the U.S. Air Force.About Blue Roof LabsBlue Roof Labs creates technology solutions that are greater than the sum of their parts. Our extensive experience in artificial intelligence has led to over 40 US and more than 100 International patents. Our Multi Domain Operations (MDO) solution for ISR Mission Planning made us a 2019 AFWERX MDO Competition Finalist, and we also provided project management and technology development for the winning entry in the 2019 AFWERX Microelectronics Provenance Challenge. Our staff includes an Air Force Reservist with over 25 years of social work experience and more than 17 years of program development and deployment for the Air Force.About Strategic ResultsStrategic Results is a marketing and technology federal contractor that offers unmatched expertise coordinating projects of all sizes and complexities. Dun and Bradstreet reports that Strategic Results has "exceeded expectations" in all customer evaluation areas, including timeliness, problem solving, service quality, technical support, total cost, and overall attitude. The National Institutes of Health has lauded their "flawless" level of performance. Strategic Results works shoulder to shoulder with civilian government and military clients to help them deliver on their service missions, whether ensuring citizen safety and well-being or making discoveries in health and science.About AFWERXEstablished in 2017, AFWERX is a product of the U.S. Air Force, directly envisioned by former Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson. Her vision of AFWERX - to solve some of the toughest challenges that the Air Force faces through innovation and collaboration amongst our nation’s top subject matter experts. AFWERX serves as a catalyst to unleash new approaches for the warfighter through a growing ecosystem of innovators. AFWERX and the U.S. Air Force are committed to exploring viable solutions and partnerships to further strengthen the Air Force, which could lead to additional prototyping, R&D, and follow-on production contracts.Media Contacts:Jill GrossEmail: jill.gross@strategicresults.comAFWERX:AFWERX@kirvindoak.comMarketing@afwerx.af.mil Contact Information Strategic Results

Jill Gross

240-477-5097





Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Strategic Results Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend