FOCUS St. Louis Holds September Elevate Leadership Series

St. Louis, MO, September 05, 2020 --(



The workshop will be presented by Psychological Associates’ Vice President of Organizational Consulting David Rowan, Ph.D. He will focus on the Task Management Model, a system that quickly evaluates each work assignment in order to choose the right people for the right task. Dr. Rowan will discuss the five most common errors managers make when delegating work assignments, as well as how to apply a personalized plan to raise productivity.



Dr. Rowan is a licensed psychologist who assists companies and individuals with identifying areas for growth to maximize corporate productivity and personal performance. He brings more than 15 years of assessment and coaching experience to the workshop.



Founded in 1958, Psychological Associates helps clients select, develop and retain their best employees in order to maximize continuous success. Consulting capabilities range from selection and assessment services to succession planning and family business solutions.



Launched in 2020, the FOCUS professional development series offers a toolkit for taking careers to their next level. The workshops are conducted by recognized leadership experts.



Rochelle Brandvein

(314) 725-7771



www.q4solutions.com



