St. John’s to Host Virtual Dribble for the Cure on Sept. 26

Red Storm men’s and women’s basketball teams to support Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation.

Queens, NY, September 05, 2020 --(



Due to the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the charitable event will take place through the PCRF Dribble App powered by MoveSpring. The new format features a five-day activity challenge from Sept. 21-25 that leads up to the official Dribble for the Cure on Sept. 26.



“We look forward to this year’s Dribble for the Cure, which has been a tremendous community service event for our basketball program over the past decade,” said St. John’s Head Coach Mike Anderson. “Dribble for the Cure has helped raise great awareness and funds for children’s cancer research, contributing to an increase in survival rates. While this year’s event will be different than any of its predecessors, we look forward to seeing everyone join us virtually to support such a worthy cause.”



Through the newly created fitness tracker PCRF Dribble App, participants will dribble a basketball at their own pace following a course map that will take them throughout the St. John’s campus. The PCRF Dribble App will offer live streaming content and unlockable milestones, as well as special messages from teams, coaches and sponsors throughout the event.



“We are extremely proud of our 10 year partnership with Dribble for the Cure,” said St. John’s Women’s Basketball Head Coach Joe Tartamella. “This has been a staple for the St. John’s community as we continue to aid in the efforts to fight pediatric cancer. Our university, athletic department and basketball program looks forward to being part of this special day once again.”



Since former men’s basketball head coach Steve Lavin helped launch the first Dribble for the Cure at St. John’s in 2011, the ongoing relationship between the University and the Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation has generated approximately $700,000 to support the work of Dr. Mitchell Cairo, Chief of Pediatric Hematology, Oncology and Stem Cell Transplantation at Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital and New York Medical College.



“We have a number of people from our research lab who are working really hard to find new drugs and find new ways of using old drugs and new ways of manipulating the body’s immune system to use some new treatments,” said Dr. Jessica Hochberg, who works alongside Dr. Cairo at Maria Fareri Hospital, at last year’s event. “There’s a lot of work left to be done. We couldn’t do it without the support of everybody here.”



To register or donate to the 10th annual PCRF Dribble for the Cure, visit www.dribbleforthecure.com.



About Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation (PCRF)

For close to 40 years, the not-for-profit Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation (PCRF) has been pioneering the effort to eliminate childhood cancer by identifying and funding promising leading edge research. Driven by the vision that every child deserves to grow up cancer free, PCRF exclusively targets its resources toward emerging and breakthrough research opportunities that demonstrate the best hope of a cure. Since its founding in 1982, PCRF has raised over $48 million dollars for research. It presently supports researchers at 13 prominent labs across the nation. For more information, please visit www.PCRF-kids.org, or contact Executive Director Jeri Wilson at jwilson@pcrf-kids.org.



About Pediatric Cancer

Pediatric cancer is a growing problem worldwide. A child or adolescent is diagnosed with cancer every two minutes around the globe. In the US, pediatric cancer is the number one cause of disease-related death in children under 15 years of age -- but pediatric cancer receives less than 4 percent of the Federal government’s research budget. The rest of the funding comes from non-profit organizations like PCRF, which are collectively having a huge impact. Over the last 37 years, survival rates for childhood cancer have risen from 10 percent to over 80 percent. However, there are still childhood cancers that have not had the same results – rare and aggressive cancers continue to devastate families and rob children of their childhoods. Independently-funded research continues the necessary work of finding cures and improvements in care.



About New York Medical College

