Top Northern Colorado Mercury 100 Agency Releases New Book

WildRock Public Relations & Marketing®, one of the fastest-growing companies in the Northern Colorado region, has launched “Change. Adapt. Rock.” - a comprehensive book.

BizWest announced this week that WildRock is part of the prestigious 2020 Mercury 100 list of fastest-growing private companies in Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado. At the same time, WildRock released “Change. Adapt. Rock.,” available in both paperback and e-book versions, which is No. 1 on Amazon's new release list. The book gives any business owner access to the same tools that made WildRock successful even amid one of the worst economic times in recent history.



As a boutique, woman-owned business, WildRock’s vision in developing “Change. Adapt. Rock.” was to offer a low-cost solution and easy-to-implement ideas so businesses can gain access to marketing and public relations resources in this time of uncertainty.



“We designed ‘Change. Adapt. Rock.’ knowing that many small businesses across the country are in recovery mode and looking for ways to adapt and thrive,” WildRock CEO and Founder Kristin Golliher said. “Whether it’s a pandemic, recession, crisis or other unforeseen change, we took a leap of faith in pulling out all stops to provide access to our agency resources so businesses can move ahead in this incredibly challenging economic climate.”



This book differs from other marketing books that simply focus on one topic by offering insight into strategic marketing planning and best practices from the fields of public relations, community sponsorships and events, digital marketing, content, social media, crisis communications and more. From Sept. 10 – 16, there will be a special 99-cent e-book sale. Otherwise, it is priced at $15.98 for the paperback book and $9.98 for the e-book, both are available on Amazon.



With proof of purchase, customers also receive a suite of customizable templates so they can create a marketing strategy, press release, crisis communications plan and more on their own plus checklists that can be filled out digitally or printed out for a hands-on planning experience.



So, what are small businesses saying about “Change. Adapt. Rock.?”



“With ‘Change. Adapt. Rock’ you’ll discover how to build a winning strategy for PR, social, digital and more. It’s full of low cost/no-cost ideas, checklists, and tips from the WildRock experts, so you can hit the ground running. Specifically useful in our ever-changing digital world is understanding what you can successfully tackle and what is better left to the pros! This is what every business needs to evaluate and improve their marketing mix for a more scalable, growth-focused organization.”

- Julia Pimsleur, chief empowerista, Million Dollar Women, www.juliapimsleur.com



“Marketing is a huge challenge for small businesses and ‘Change. Adapt. Rock.’ provides straightforward, no-nonsense tips to jumpstart your marketing efforts in tangible ways. This is the perfect marketing blueprint for quick-hit ideas to really move the needle on your business!”

- Becky Ezzell, owner, Smart Book Business Solutions



This comprehensive approach allows businesses and marketing teams to bootstrap and run their own efforts with a guide that helps map out new strategies and improve existing ones.



Learn more online at wildrockpr.com/change-adapt-rock-book/ and get tips and tricks straight from “Change. Adapt. Rock.” on the following book social channels:



Facebook: facebook.com/ChangeAdaptRock

Instagram: instagram.com/change.adapt.rock

Pinterest: pinterest.com/ChangeAdaptRock



About WildRock

