Recruiting English Language Learners: Results of a Market Research Project in Adult Education

Orlando, FL, September 06, 2020 --(



Using a market research approach, FLC conducted focus groups with students attending English for speakers of other languages (ESOL) classes to gain insight into how best to reach prospective new learners.



Building on a similar 2019 white paper which examined recruitment practices for adult basic education and literacy students, this article includes recommendations on strategies that may help ESOL programs interested in refining their recruitment practices.



The whitepaper is freely available at https://floridaliteracy.org/pdf-docs/ESOL-Market-Research-White-Paper.pdf.



About the Florida Literacy Coalition



Orlando, FL, September 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Adult education programs in the U.S. only serve about ten percent of the population in need, and many have experienced declines in enrollment particularly associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The Florida Literacy Coalition (FLC) published a white paper that explores this topic, including key messages, terminology and communication methods that may be effective in recruiting adult learners.

Using a market research approach, FLC conducted focus groups with students attending English for speakers of other languages (ESOL) classes to gain insight into how best to reach prospective new learners.

Building on a similar 2019 white paper which examined recruitment practices for adult basic education and literacy students, this article includes recommendations on strategies that may help ESOL programs interested in refining their recruitment practices.

The whitepaper is freely available at https://floridaliteracy.org/pdf-docs/ESOL-Market-Research-White-Paper.pdf.

About the Florida Literacy Coalition

Established in 1985, The Florida Literacy Coalition (FLC) promotes, supports, and advocates for the effective delivery of quality adult and family literacy services in the state of Florida. As a statewide umbrella literacy organization and the host of Florida's State Literacy Resource Center, FLC provides a range of services to support more than 250 adult education, literacy and family literacy providers throughout Florida. Special emphasis is placed on assisting community based literacy organizations with their training and program development needs. For more information about FLC call (407) 246-7110 or visit www.floridaliteracy.org.

Greg Smith

407-246-7110 x206



https://floridaliteracy.org



