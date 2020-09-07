Seattle Chinatown International District Preservation & Development Authority and Zeacon Announce Inaugural Virtual Fundraiser Promoting Sustainable Community Development

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Zeacon Press Release

Seattle, WA, September 07, 2020 --(



The Seattle Chinatown International District Preservation and Development Authority (SCIDpda), a community development organization that preserves, promotes, and develops the Seattle Chinatown International District with sustainability and affordability, announced that its 2020 Annual Fundraising Gala will be held virtually 6-7pm on Friday, October 2nd, 2020. The live-streamed event, entitled “2020 SCIDpda Annual Fundraiser: LIVE from the Bush Hotel!,” will be open for anyone to join and enables SCIDpda to reach a broader audience while ensuring the safety of all involved.



"Our annual gala is more than a fundraising event -- it is how we stay connected with the supportive giving community that helps our organization provide critical support to the Seattle Chinatown International District,” said Mindy Au, SCIDpda Board President. “We want our supporters to know how SCIDpda has strived to keep our community whole amidst the extraordinary hardships COVID poses to our residents and small businesses, and remind them of how we can all help.”



Attendees and organizations have a variety of ways to virtually participate in this year’s gala. Those interested in receiving more information on how to be a sponsor, hosting a virtual table, or have questions on purchasing neighborhood boxes, can contact our Development & Communication Manager, Joseph Guanlao, at joseph@scidpda.org. The giving campaign and livestream event is executed in collaboration with Zeacon, which Intelligently Connects Communities. For more info, visit www.scidpda.org.



“Our already vulnerable neighborhood needs extra care, now more than ever,” said Jamie Lee, SCIDpda Director of Community Initiatives. Aside from our regular programs for housing and community development, we find ourselves providing for new needs, whether it is delivering meals and groceries to our food insecure seniors and families, ensuring technology for our kids to attend class from home, or collaborating with community partners to provide grants for small businesses. The additional support of this fundraiser will help us continue to be nimble."



About Seattle Chinatown International District Planning and Development Authority (SCIDpda)



SCIDpda is a community development organization whose mission is to preserve, promote, and develop the Seattle Chinatown International District (CID) as a vibrant community and unique ethnic neighborhood. Formed by the community in 1975, SCIDpda works to revitalize and preserve the neighborhood by providing services in three areas: affordable housing and commercial property management, real estate development, and community economic development and community engagement. We have record of success in increasing neighborhood sustainability through innovative programs and projects that balance development and preservation.



About Zeacon



Peter Yu

925-663-9476



www.zeacon.com



