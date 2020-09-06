Press Releases Startup Grind Fort Lauderdale Press Release

Receive press releases from Startup Grind Fort Lauderdale: By Email RSS Feeds: Startup Grind Fort Lauderdale is Hosting Shark Tank Colombia Shark Alex Torrenegra; Holding the Innovative Startup Duels 2 Pitch Battle on Tuesday, September 22nd, 2020

Startup Grind Fort Lauderdale is hosting Inventor, Investor, Entrepreneur, Shark Tank Colombia Shark and Founder of Torre, Alex Torrenegra. The fireside chat will be followed by Startup Duels 2, the sequel to the wildly popular 1 on 1 style global startup tournament.

Fort Lauderdale, FL, September 06, 2020 --(



Alex Torrenegra is a Colombian-American entrepreneur, inventor, and investor. He founded multiple companies including Torre, Voice123, and Bunny Studio. He is also one of the "shark" investors on the Sony reality television series, Shark Tank Colombia. He was featured in MIT's list of Innovators Under 35 in 2012.



Founders struggling to raise venture capital and considering bootstrapping and entrepreneur building a remote team or remote workers, will get a chance to personally query Mr. Torrenegra about their challenges.



Interested attendees should register at: https://www.startupgrind.com/ft-lauderdale/



Startup Duels 2, the second installment of a fun 1 on 1 style global startup tournament offering valuable exposure, feedback and coaching opportunities to competitors as well as prizes for both Crowd Favorite and Best Startup winners, will be held immediately following the Fireside Chat.



Founders will get also get a unique opportunity to demo their Startups to the global Startup community, potential investors, partners, collaborators, users. Esteemed judges such as Derek Andersen, Co-founder of Startup Grind and Bevy which recently raised 15 million dollars during the pandemic will be evaluating competitors.



The Startup Duels tournament pre-qualification stage is open to all startups at all stages. Only 16 startups pre-qualify per tournament.



Applicable Prizes, Rules and Resources are available via a link on the event page.



Interested Startups are invited to apply at https://www.f6s.com/startupduelstournaments/apply



Application Deadline Friday Midnight September 18th. Fort Lauderdale, FL, September 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Startup Grind Fort Lauderdale is hosting Inventor, Investor, Entrepreneur, Shark Tank Colombia Shark and Founder of Torre, Alex Torrenegra.Alex Torrenegra is a Colombian-American entrepreneur, inventor, and investor. He founded multiple companies including Torre, Voice123, and Bunny Studio. He is also one of the "shark" investors on the Sony reality television series, Shark Tank Colombia. He was featured in MIT's list of Innovators Under 35 in 2012.Founders struggling to raise venture capital and considering bootstrapping and entrepreneur building a remote team or remote workers, will get a chance to personally query Mr. Torrenegra about their challenges.Interested attendees should register at: https://www.startupgrind.com/ft-lauderdale/Startup Duels 2, the second installment of a fun 1 on 1 style global startup tournament offering valuable exposure, feedback and coaching opportunities to competitors as well as prizes for both Crowd Favorite and Best Startup winners, will be held immediately following the Fireside Chat.Founders will get also get a unique opportunity to demo their Startups to the global Startup community, potential investors, partners, collaborators, users. Esteemed judges such as Derek Andersen, Co-founder of Startup Grind and Bevy which recently raised 15 million dollars during the pandemic will be evaluating competitors.The Startup Duels tournament pre-qualification stage is open to all startups at all stages. Only 16 startups pre-qualify per tournament.Applicable Prizes, Rules and Resources are available via a link on the event page.Interested Startups are invited to apply at https://www.f6s.com/startupduelstournaments/applyApplication Deadline Friday Midnight September 18th. Contact Information Startup Grind Fort Lauderdale

Marc Lissade

305-707-7666



https://www.startupgrind.com/ft-lauderdale/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Startup Grind Fort Lauderdale