Press Releases iPOP! LA Press Release

Receive press releases from iPOP! LA: By Email RSS Feeds: Alexis Knapp, iPOP Alum, Reunites with Pitch Perfect Cast for Charity

iPOP Alum Alexis Knapp joined her Pitch Perfect Co-stars for a virtual reunion to benefit charity. Proceeds from the event went to UNICEF.

Los Angeles, CA, September 06, 2020 --(



The charity clip was introduced by John Higgins and Elizabeth Banks, in character, before passing the mic over for the song cover. Alexis was joined by Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp, Brittany Snow, Hailee Steinfeld, and the other Bella’s. The event is meant to help children in Lebanon impacted by Covid-19. The video’s purpose which can be viewed on the Universal Pictures Youtube page, was described as the following: “There’s nothing perfect about the world we’re living in. Families around the globe are suffering from the impact of the #COVID19 pandemic, especially those in Lebanon who are facing crisis after crisis. But we can all pitch in and help.”



Pitch Perfect was released in 2012 and became a sleeper hit after gaining popularity during its VOD run, resulting in two sequels.



Alexis rose to fame after finding success in attending iPOP! LA, the twice-annual LA-based talent event. Before being cast in the fan-favorite role of Stacie in Pitch Perfect, Alexis found her first official break in Couples Retreat (2009) and Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010). She will next be seen in Phobias alongside Camille Belle and Rosary, which is in post-production.



About iPOP!

iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.



For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:

iPOP! Media Relations

310.463.7560 Los Angeles, CA, September 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Joining together via Zoom, iPOP Alum Alexis Knapp and her Pitch Perfect co-stars’ charity. Singing Beyonce’s "Love on Top." Alexis and her fellow Barden Bella’s reunited to benefit UNICEF. Portions of the proceeds from the cover’s revenue and donations made via Youtube will support children in Lebanon.The charity clip was introduced by John Higgins and Elizabeth Banks, in character, before passing the mic over for the song cover. Alexis was joined by Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp, Brittany Snow, Hailee Steinfeld, and the other Bella’s. The event is meant to help children in Lebanon impacted by Covid-19. The video’s purpose which can be viewed on the Universal Pictures Youtube page, was described as the following: “There’s nothing perfect about the world we’re living in. Families around the globe are suffering from the impact of the #COVID19 pandemic, especially those in Lebanon who are facing crisis after crisis. But we can all pitch in and help.”Pitch Perfect was released in 2012 and became a sleeper hit after gaining popularity during its VOD run, resulting in two sequels.Alexis rose to fame after finding success in attending iPOP! LA, the twice-annual LA-based talent event. Before being cast in the fan-favorite role of Stacie in Pitch Perfect, Alexis found her first official break in Couples Retreat (2009) and Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010). She will next be seen in Phobias alongside Camille Belle and Rosary, which is in post-production.About iPOP!iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:iPOP! Media Relations310.463.7560 Contact Information iPOP! LA

Kirsten Poulin

310-463-7560



ipopla.com

iPOP! Media Relations



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from iPOP! LA