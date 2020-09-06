Reviews Are in for iPOP Alum, Shameik Moore’s New Film, "Cut Throat City"

Press Releases iPOP! LA Press Release

310.463.7560 Los Angeles, CA, September 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- iPOP Alumni Shameik Moore’s highly anticipated new film "Cut Throat City" has received positive reviews from major outlets. The LA Times describes the new film, form director RZA, as “a thoughtful, personal spin on action.” Shameik plays the role of Blink in the film, a young artist, who Hollywood Reporter describes as the film’s pensive protagonist, bringing an unexpected degree of self-reflection.Set in New Orleans shortly after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina, "Cut Throat City" addresses systemic racism and zoning ordinances. The LA Times describes Moore’s role and the film premise as:Blink and his friends as a new kind of “lost generation,” whose past attempts to build something in their lives have all been washed away by the storm — and by a political and economic system that doesn’t prioritize their neighborhood.The film is now showing with limited release at select theatres.Shameik’s first major breakthrough came with his star turning role in 2015’s "Dope." Following the success of the film, Moore went on to star in other known hits. His most recent roles include the hit Hulu series "Wu-Tang: An American Saga" and a guest spot on Quibi’s "Dishmantled." Shameik Moore is an actor, rapper, singer, and dancer from Atlanta, GA, who achieved stardom after attending the twice-annual LA-based talent competition iPOP!.About iPOP!iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:iPOP! Media Relations310.463.7560 Contact Information iPOP! LA

