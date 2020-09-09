EPI Launches a Brand-New World-Class Training & Certification on Network Cabling Design, the CNCDP

The CNCDP training will help companies avoid common but costly mistakes in the design and implementation of end-to-end network cabling systems, and raise the value of individuals who hold this certification.

The physical network cabling is the foundation for the network and one of the major contributors to the availability of the data centre.



According to Edward van Leent, Chairman & CEO of the EPI Group of Companies, “The three most common problems of network cabling projects are, firstly, over/under- design of the network cabling infrastructure. Secondly, design flaws hindering expansion plans and misalignment with the business, and thirdly, poor installation and testing practices. These mistakes could lead to serious overspending during the design/build stage, and/or require additional cost to correct the mistakes after project completion. Sometimes these mistakes cannot be corrected, or only at a great cost, and could cause the data centre to suffer performance issues and unplanned (business) interruption. CNCDP® will provide anyone involved in physical network design to properly plan, design, calculate bill of materials and cost, and oversee installation and testing to ensure the network meets the business requirements. CNCDP® will assist in raising the standards and quality of the, now more than ever so critical network infrastructure, globally.”



The CNCDP® contains 8 chapters and includes the key subjects such as; technical standards, design of different cabling sub-systems, calculation for bill of materials, architecture, installation, testing and acceptance. Participants who have gone through the training and passed the exam will be able to review the proposed designs by vendors and ask them challenging questions to ensure the cabling infrastructure is meeting the business objectives in the most cost-efficient way without sacrificing flexibility. They will also be able to check the quality of work of the contractors.



