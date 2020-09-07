3-3-3 Ancient Crystal Skulls "The Gift of the Gods" Event

Press Releases Oracle Stone Productions LLC Press Release

On 3-21-21 Oracle Stone Productions will present to the public "The Gift of the Gods" Ancient Crystal Skulls Event in an undisclosed location at this time.

Crystals, especially quartz crystals, can receive, store and transmit energy and information, as crystal radio sets can attest to.



Some believe that ancient cultures used Crystal Skulls as a form of computer, recording and storing ancient wisdom and knowledge to be passed down for generations. Rather than storing this information in a regular crystal that could be lost in time, they used a Skull carved out of crystal to represent the receptacle of the human mind or consciousness.



The skull remains long after the body, so the Crystal Skull was designed to last for eternity in a form that would be recognized and not discarded. The key with any computer is to know how to turn it on or to get the skull to speak or send out sounds and knowledge it has absorbed over the thousands of years it has been in existence.



Crystal Skulls are amplifiers of thought, energy and intention. They can calm and clear the mind for more profound meditation, and for improved clarity and decision making. With a Crystal Skull, you can enhance intuition and psychic abilities, facilitate spiritual experiences and guidance, improve grounding and concentration, support the laws of attraction and manifestation, promote peace and calm in any environment, and generally experience whatever you set your mind to.



The key to the mind is through the skull and the geometric truths that unlock the technological signatures that extend beyond the dimensions.



Sometimes archaeologists uncover the most shocking discoveries while examining ancient artifacts.



The Ancient Crystal Skulls continue to assist humanity evolve.



Kendall Ray Morgan

520-304-2558



www.crystalskullsevent.com



