Raman Kuppuswamy, a content creator, has written a new post on his blog "Cordially Yours." The post is entitled "That You Have to be Perfect to Succeed Is a Debilitating Myth."

Raman Kuppuswamy stresses on two important points. The first one is that perfection is a mirage and hence, trying to achieve it will take us nowhere. In fact, such an attitude may turn out to be a stumbling block in the journey towards success.



The second point Raman Kuppuswamy drives home is that people should not expect others to be perfect when they themselves are not perfect. He advises people to take others as they are. This is one of the key secrets for having peace of mind in life, he stresses.

