Tampa Bay Charity Coalition Seeking “Difference Makers”

“September marks the beginning of a new school year and many charities are at work behind the scenes making a difference,” said Clemence Chevrot, Community Affairs Director for the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization and Director of the Tampa Bay Charity Coalition. “Because of their dedicated work we wanted to ensure everyone gets a chance to submit their application and receive the award for their selfless help.”



The Tampa Bay Charity Coalition was created to bring charities together to combine efforts and improve the community. The initial list of 38 charities present at the first meeting has since grown to include over 300 charities and is still expanding.



Over the past year the efforts of Tampa Bay Charity Coalition members ranged from bringing needed school supplies to at risk youth from charities like Children with a Vision, and the Pinellas County Foster and Adoptive Parents Association who helped foster families in need to start the school year with all the supplies they need.



Due to the coronavirus epidemic, the certificates and awards will be mailed to the recipients. The awardees will be featured on the Tampa Bay Charity Coalition page www.facebook.com/tbcharitycoalition



About the Church of Scientology:



