Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases EPI Press Release

Receive press releases from EPI: By Email RSS Feeds: ST Telemedia Global Data Centre (Thailand) Awarded the First TIA-942 Rated 3 Design Certification in Thailand by EPI

STT GDC Thailand sets a new quality standard for Thailand’s Data Centre Industry.

Bangkok, Thailand, September 09, 2020 --(



Mission critical infrastructure requires 24x7 availability which is determined by nine critical aspects in the data centre design and build. The TIA-942 covers these nine areas making it a complete data centre facilities standard. The nine critical areas are electrical, mechanical, telecommunication infrastructure, fire detection/suppression, safety, physical security, site location, architecture, and monitoring. TIA-942 also stands out as the only data centre facilities standard in the world to have an official accreditation scheme which ensures the audit and certification process is done by certified professionals and following documented processes as per the ISO requirements for certification bodies.



STT GDC Thailand has achieved the TIA-942 Rated 3 design certification which validates STT GDC Thailand’s data centre design as having a concurrent maintainable infrastructure that can undergo any planned maintenance without shutdown. This means that STT GDC Thailand is able to fully support customers’ 24x7 operations.



The first phase of this hyperscale data centre campus has a total gross floor area of 30,000 sqm with capacity of 20 MW and is scheduled for completion in early 2021. Once the entire campus is fully completed, it will have a total gross floor area of 60,000 sqm with a total capacity of 40 MW. The campus is located at Huamark, one of Bangkok’s key business districts, ensuring carrier-neutral connectivity for enterprises and low latency for end-users.



According to Supparat Singhara Na Ayutthaya, CEO of STT GDC Thailand, “STT GDC Thailand commits to the highest standards of quality in infrastructure and services. Achieving the globally recognized TIA-942 Rated 3 design certification is an important milestone for our data centre campus, STT Bangkok 1, to ensure the highest level of reliability. We are pleased to have been working with EPI to set a new standard for Thailand’s data centre industry.”



According to Edward van Leent, Chairman & CEO, EPI Group of Companies, “We applaud STT GDC Thailand for their leadership and commitment to protect their customers’ mission critical infrastructure hosted at STT GDC Thailand. Other data centre providers can claim they are concurrently maintainable for the nine critical areas but without the external certification, it is difficult to validate. STT GDC Thailand stands out with proof of the TIA-942 Rated 3 Certification of Design Documents. It is our honour to work with the great team at STT GDC Thailand and awarding them the certificate which they fully deserve.” Bangkok, Thailand, September 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres Thailand (STT GDC Thailand) is the first data centre in Thailand to be awarded the TIA-942 Rated 3 Certification of Design Documents, raising the standard for data centre designs and build quality in Thailand.Mission critical infrastructure requires 24x7 availability which is determined by nine critical aspects in the data centre design and build. The TIA-942 covers these nine areas making it a complete data centre facilities standard. The nine critical areas are electrical, mechanical, telecommunication infrastructure, fire detection/suppression, safety, physical security, site location, architecture, and monitoring. TIA-942 also stands out as the only data centre facilities standard in the world to have an official accreditation scheme which ensures the audit and certification process is done by certified professionals and following documented processes as per the ISO requirements for certification bodies.STT GDC Thailand has achieved the TIA-942 Rated 3 design certification which validates STT GDC Thailand’s data centre design as having a concurrent maintainable infrastructure that can undergo any planned maintenance without shutdown. This means that STT GDC Thailand is able to fully support customers’ 24x7 operations.The first phase of this hyperscale data centre campus has a total gross floor area of 30,000 sqm with capacity of 20 MW and is scheduled for completion in early 2021. Once the entire campus is fully completed, it will have a total gross floor area of 60,000 sqm with a total capacity of 40 MW. The campus is located at Huamark, one of Bangkok’s key business districts, ensuring carrier-neutral connectivity for enterprises and low latency for end-users.According to Supparat Singhara Na Ayutthaya, CEO of STT GDC Thailand, “STT GDC Thailand commits to the highest standards of quality in infrastructure and services. Achieving the globally recognized TIA-942 Rated 3 design certification is an important milestone for our data centre campus, STT Bangkok 1, to ensure the highest level of reliability. We are pleased to have been working with EPI to set a new standard for Thailand’s data centre industry.”According to Edward van Leent, Chairman & CEO, EPI Group of Companies, “We applaud STT GDC Thailand for their leadership and commitment to protect their customers’ mission critical infrastructure hosted at STT GDC Thailand. Other data centre providers can claim they are concurrently maintainable for the nine critical areas but without the external certification, it is difficult to validate. STT GDC Thailand stands out with proof of the TIA-942 Rated 3 Certification of Design Documents. It is our honour to work with the great team at STT GDC Thailand and awarding them the certificate which they fully deserve.” Contact Information EPI

Paige Fong

+65 – 6733 5900



www.epi-ap.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from EPI Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend