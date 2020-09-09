Press Releases Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

Receive press releases from Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.: By Email RSS Feeds: LED Expo Thailand Goes Fully Virtual, Online Show to be Held from 18-20 November This Year

Considering the current pandemic situation and travel restrictions, the physical edition of the show has been postponed till September 2021.

Bangkok, Thailand, September 09, 2020 --(



Meanwhile, the physical edition to the show has been postponed from 7-9 October 2020 to 1-3 September 2021 at IMPACT Exhibition Center, Bangkok, Thailand. The organizers have taken this crucial decision in consultation with key stakeholders, and in view of travel restrictions that are still in place in Thailand, along with the mandatory 14 day quarantine requirement, which makes it almost impossible to hold an international physical exhibition.



The online edition has been designed with the motive to stay connected with the industry & to provide a platform to sellers and buyers that they can access from the comfort of their home offices. It will be a highly effective way for buyers, sellers and all other major stakeholders of the LED & lighting industry to stay in touch and network during these difficult times, when businesses have either slowed down or been grounded to a halt. Being industry's most important business platform in Thailand for the ASEAN region, you can exhibit your products and gain numerous benefits from the show. Organisers will also provide a 3-month long business matching virtual platform to give an edge to exhibitors & to add value to their businesses.



The virtual event will help you avail benefits such as virtual booth showcase, interactive live one on one chat platform, interactive live one on one video call platform, virtual business matching platform, free to attend webinars, etc. It will help boost your market presence and showcase your market leadership amidst a relevant audience. Bangkok, Thailand, September 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- With the world facing an extraordinary situation due to Covid19 pandemic, the need of the hour is to stand united and explore untrodden paths with the single objective of business continuity. With safety of stakeholders in mind, MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. and IMPACT Exhibition Management, the organisers of LED Expo Thailand + Light ASEAN 2020, have decided to go completely virtual for 2020 edition, which will take place from 18-20 November this year.Meanwhile, the physical edition to the show has been postponed from 7-9 October 2020 to 1-3 September 2021 at IMPACT Exhibition Center, Bangkok, Thailand. The organizers have taken this crucial decision in consultation with key stakeholders, and in view of travel restrictions that are still in place in Thailand, along with the mandatory 14 day quarantine requirement, which makes it almost impossible to hold an international physical exhibition.The online edition has been designed with the motive to stay connected with the industry & to provide a platform to sellers and buyers that they can access from the comfort of their home offices. It will be a highly effective way for buyers, sellers and all other major stakeholders of the LED & lighting industry to stay in touch and network during these difficult times, when businesses have either slowed down or been grounded to a halt. Being industry's most important business platform in Thailand for the ASEAN region, you can exhibit your products and gain numerous benefits from the show. Organisers will also provide a 3-month long business matching virtual platform to give an edge to exhibitors & to add value to their businesses.The virtual event will help you avail benefits such as virtual booth showcase, interactive live one on one chat platform, interactive live one on one video call platform, virtual business matching platform, free to attend webinars, etc. It will help boost your market presence and showcase your market leadership amidst a relevant audience. Contact Information Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.

Anjali Srivastava

+91-11-46464848



https://www.ledexpothailand.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.