Registration for Defence Safety Conference 2020 Will be Closing in Just Four Weeks

SMi reports: As the 3rd annual Defence Safety Conference will be taking place on 5th – 6th October, interested parties are urged to register their place as soon as possible

London, United Kingdom, September 09, 2020 --(



All attendance by military and government will be free of charge and other delegates can join for just £999. With only four weeks to go, interested parties are urged to register as soon as possible at: http://www.defencesafety.com/prcom7



Once again supported by the UK MoD Defence Safety Authority, SMi Group are pleased to present a diverse, international speaker line-up of military and industry experts, who will explore the latest updates on maritime, air and land safety.



With safety being a key priority for all, this two-day event offers the opportunity for the defence community to come together online to discuss how defence safety can be optimised.



2020 Agenda Highlights:



· "The Royal Air Force Safety Centre: Improving Safety and Preventing Loss Of Life On Live Operations"

Air Commodore Mark Jeffery, Head of RAF Safety Centre, Royal Air Force



· "Strengthening Certification Processes To Ensure Successful Airworthiness Of Key Aviation Assets"

Air Commodore Jason Agius, Director General - Defence Aviation Safety Authority, Royal Australian Air Force



· "Strategic Update from the Air Force Safety Center: Safeguarding Airmen - Protecting Resources and Preserving Combat Readiness"

Colonel Larry Nixon, Deputy Chief of Safety, US Air Force



· "Warfighting, Safely: The Right Culture To Maximise Operational Effectiveness"

Vice Admiral Jerry Kyd, Fleet Commander, Royal Navy



· "Safety Policy Management of the US Navy: Delivering Safety Across the Fleet"

Rear Admiral Fredrick Luchtman, Commander US Navy Safety Centre, US Navy



· "Strengthening Canadian Naval Operational Capability Whilst Reducing Risk and Improving Safety"

Commodore David Patchell, Director General Naval Strategic Readiness, Royal Canadian Navy



· "Safety Considerations For The Netherlands Army: Maximising Safety At A Time Of Defence Modernisation"

Colonel Maarten Rol, Head of Safety Branch, Army Staff, Netherlands Armed Forces



· "The U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center (USACRC): Preventing Needless Loss of People And Combat Capability"

Colonel Ronald Ells, Deputy Commander, US Army Combat Readiness Center



The brochure including the full speaker line-up and programme details is available to download online at http://www.defencesafety.com/prcom7



Defence Safety Virtual Conference

5th - 6th October 2020

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

Supported by the UK MoD Defence Safety Authority



Lead Sponsor: BAE Systems | Gold Sponsor: Babcock

Sponsors & Exhibitors: BMT, Robin Radar Systems, Lockheed Martin and tlmNexus



To sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.defencesafety.com/prcom7



