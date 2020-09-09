Network Intelligence LLC Partners with Cybrhawk Inc to Offer State-of-the-Art Cybersecurity Services

Press Releases Network Intelligence Press Release

New York, NY, September 09, 2020 --



As part of the partnership, Network Intelligence & CybrHawk will complement each other and provide joint Managed Detection and Response services to customers leveraging CybrHawk’s platform across the North American region.



Jacob Thankachen, CEO of CybrHawk Inc, said, “Cybrhawk is thrilled about the partnership with Network Intelligence. We have found that innovation works best when companies work together hand-in-hand. We look forward to continuing the partnership with Network Intelligence with even more innovation solutions through the technology alliance Partnershi.”



Commenting on the development, KK Mookhey, Founder & CEO of Network Intelligence, said, “Jacob and I know each other for quite a few years now and we believe that this partnership will help us leverage their state-of-the-art platform to deliver faster detection and response to our clients in North America.”



About CybrHawk:



CybrHawk is a leading provider of information security-driven risk intelligence solutions focused solely on protecting clients from cyber-attacks. We also pioneered an integrated approach that provides a wide range of cyber security solutions for organizations of varying size and complexity. Our solutions enable organizations to define their cyber defences to prevent security breaches, detect real-time malicious activity, prioritize and respond quickly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats.



About Network Intelligence:

We are a global cybersecurity provider founded in 2001 with more than 600+ team members working out of our New York, Singapore, Dubai and Mumbai offices. We offer services across 6 broad spectrums Assessment, BCMS, GRC, Professional Services, MSSP & Trainings. We serve customers across industry verticals such as Banks and Financial Services, Technology and Media, Oil & Power, Airlines, Ecommerce, Retail, etc. We believe that cybersecurity is not a destination, it is a journey, and we partner with our clients to address the dynamic cybersecurity threat landscape.



For further information, please visit :

www.cybrhawk.com & www.niiconsulting.com

or write to :

Anuraag Bhaskarbhatta

+91 9820318763



https://www.niiconsulting.com



