Science of Spirituality Sponsors Major Giving Campaign During the Pandemic

Supporting and working in partnership with local charitable groups is not new for the Center, however, the pandemic has made extraordinary demands on everyone. The volunteers at the Center have more than met the challenge. In just the last 30 days, they have distributed over three tons of vegetarian food among four local food banks.



In addition, they have been raising funds for national and international relief efforts. Americares, a highly rated charitable organization dedicated to responding to health emergencies all over the world, has posted Science of Spirituality on their website as a major donor.



Working locally with Shefali Trivedi, the executive director of Giving DuPage (the Center is in DuPage county), they raised money to support matching grants. Nine nonprofits met the challenge, and in a short period of time the Center’s donated funds were matched. Local First Responders also benefitted and were happy to receive hundreds of personal protection items.



In another service to the community, SOS is partnering with the DuPage County Convention and Visitors Bureau to hold virtual classes on meditation. Surprisingly, class registrations have come not only from local residents, but from all over the country, as people search for tools and techniques to help them deal with the stress and anxiety of the times.



Service to others is a basic tenet of Science of Spirituality. This is exemplified by all that is offered at the international Center and at centers throughout the globe–continuous talks, classes, workshops, and retreats on meditation and healthy living–all presented to the community free of charge. With the virus-mandated restrictions, the organization has gone online, and its programs can be accessed from anywhere there is Wi-Fi.



Follow the complete story at https://www.sos.org/news/sos-happenings/science-of-spirituality-sponsors-major-giving-campaign-during-pandemic

To learn about meditation, visit https://www.sos.org/



