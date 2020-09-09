Nigeria Mining Week’s Digital Event Receives Strong Support from Industry and Ministry

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Nigeria Mining Week Press Release

The organisers of the Nigeria Mining Week Digital Event, taking place from 12-16 October, have announced several high-level sponsorships by longstanding partners of the event. These include Emotan Global Ventures Limited, AG Vision, PW Nigeria (PWN), Punuka, Rapidlink and Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie (UUBO).

Abuja, Nigeria, September 09, 2020 --(



The online platform will also feature a who’s who of expert speakers, headed up by Nigeria’s Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arc. Olamilekan Adegbite, amongst others.



Successful transition to digital

The upcoming Nigeria Mining Week Digital Event has so far garnered diamond and gold sponsors from well-known in-country entrepreneurs and project pioneers.



Emotan Global Ventures Limited are the returning diamond sponsors for both the digital and the live events, while AG Vision, PUNUKA, PW Nigeria (PWN), Rapidlink and Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie (UUBO) are all gold sponsors.



· Mrs Emotan Josephine Aburime-Shine, CEO, Emotan Global Ventures Limited:

“Nigeria Mining Week is a great platform for the sector to be more visible. I would like the world to know that Nigerian minerals and metals wealth are 100 times greater than her oil wealth, and as we wake up and begin to realise this, this country will one day be labeled the land of milk and honey.”



· Fadi A. Ghazale, MD, AG Vision Mining Ltd:

“We believe that many corporations and CEOs with interest in Nigerian solid minerals - that were not able to visit Nigeria in the past - will now have the opportunity to have a glimpse about the development of Africa’s biggest economy.“



· Chief Anthony Idigbe (SAN), Senior Partner, PUNUKA Attorneys & Solicitors:

"Our partnership with Nigeria Mining Week has been pivotal to sharing new practical ideas and strategies to manage industry challenges, and direct investment into the Nigerian mining sector".



· Chris McQuillan is the Mining Director, PW Nigeria (PWN): “PWN has been sponsoring the event since it began and we believe Nigeria Mining Week is the premier mining event in Nigeria. The show continues to grow and attract the attendees from all aspects of the mining world. Now in a digital format it remains as crucial to the Nigerian mining sector as ever."



· Engr. Enema Samson phf, Deputy MD and Acting CEO, Rapidlink Group of Companies Limited:

“The Nigeria Mining Week Digital Event, I believe, is probably the first of its kind and we should be a part of it as we as an organization have been thinking ‘Digitally’ for years now. We believe the event will deliver on its goals and probably have more attendance than we’ve had with physical events. More so, we at Rapidlink have been partnering with the mining sector to harness Nigeria’s Viable Alternative Mineral Resources as one focal point for the Federal Government.”



· Lolade Ososami, Partner, UUBO (Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie):

“For many years Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie has been quietly providing legal support in the area of mining. Our participation as a gold sponsor gives us an opportunity to demonstrate our expertise in this area through knowledge sharing. We hope our roundtable discussion on ESG (Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance) will be of keen interest to many of the participants and companies can learn about identifying and managing ESG risks.”



Read the full interviews with our expert partners on the event website. Also visit the website to view broadcasts of previous webinars that have taken place in the run-up to the digital event. The next live webinar takes place on 23 September and is focused on: “Assessing Nigerian Mining against Global Best Practices.” Registrations are now open.



Nigeria Mining Week is organised by the Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN) in collaboration with PwC and Clarion Events Africa and is supported by the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development. This year marks the fifth edition of the event, which has garnered increasing interest over the years.



Clarion Events Africa is a leading Cape Town-based and multi-award winning organiser of exhibitions and conferences across the continent in the infrastructure, energy and mining sectors. Other well-known events by Clarion Events Africa include Africa Mining Forum, DRC Mining Week, African Utility Week & POWERGEN Africa, Utility CEO Forums, Future Energy East Africa and Future Energy Nigeria. The company is part of the UK-based Clarion Events Group.



Nigeria Mining Week dates and location:

Webinar series (online): 17 September 2020

Digital Nigeria Mining Week keynote opening session: 12 October 2020

Digital conference: 12-16 October 2020

Online networking sessions: 12-16 October 2020



Live conference and exhibition: 11-13 October 2021

Annemarie Roodbol

+27217003500



http://www.nigeriaminingweek.com



