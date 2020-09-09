Press Releases RE/MAX Alliance Group Press Release

Receive press releases from RE/MAX Alliance Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Freddie Langiotti Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group

Former baseball professional Freddie Langiotti has joined RE/MAX Alliance Group in the South Tampa office.

Tampa, FL, September 09, 2020 --(



A Tampa native, Langiotti has an extensive knowledge of the local market. He also brings strong management and negotiation skills.



After graduating from the University of Tampa with a degree in Business Management, Langiotti was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in 1988. He played four years before receiving an injury that ended his career. He then served six years with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office before returning to baseball in 1997 as a minor league coach with the New York Yankees. He became the Athletic Director of Tampa Catholic from 2000 to 2014.



With support from his wife, Langiotti started his private lesson baseball business and began coaching high school baseball at Berkeley Prep, which created a perfect opportunity for him to obtain his real estate license in 2017.



He lives in South Tampa with his wife, Shannon, daughter Lauren, grandson Lincoln, and two furry children. He enjoys traveling with his wife, volunteering, hunting, fishing, playing golf and attending sporting events.



The South Tampa office is located at 1001 S. MacDill Avenue. Langiotti can be reached at (813) 267-5118 or flangiotti@ramoscompanies.com.



RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #9 RE/MAX franchise nationally. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com. Tampa, FL, September 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Former baseball professional Freddie Langiotti has joined RE/MAX Alliance Group as a member of the Ramos Professionals Group in the South Tampa office.A Tampa native, Langiotti has an extensive knowledge of the local market. He also brings strong management and negotiation skills.After graduating from the University of Tampa with a degree in Business Management, Langiotti was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in 1988. He played four years before receiving an injury that ended his career. He then served six years with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office before returning to baseball in 1997 as a minor league coach with the New York Yankees. He became the Athletic Director of Tampa Catholic from 2000 to 2014.With support from his wife, Langiotti started his private lesson baseball business and began coaching high school baseball at Berkeley Prep, which created a perfect opportunity for him to obtain his real estate license in 2017.He lives in South Tampa with his wife, Shannon, daughter Lauren, grandson Lincoln, and two furry children. He enjoys traveling with his wife, volunteering, hunting, fishing, playing golf and attending sporting events.The South Tampa office is located at 1001 S. MacDill Avenue. Langiotti can be reached at (813) 267-5118 or flangiotti@ramoscompanies.com.RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #9 RE/MAX franchise nationally. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com. Contact Information RE/MAX Alliance Group

Sheila Brannan Longo

(941) 355-3006



www.alliancegroupfl.com

Media Contact:

Thomas & Brannan Communications

www.thomasbrannan.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from RE/MAX Alliance Group