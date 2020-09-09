Press Releases RE/MAX Alliance Group Press Release

Receive press releases from RE/MAX Alliance Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Susie Porter Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group

Realtor Susie Porter Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in Englewood, Florida

Tampa, FL, September 09, 2020 --(



She has extensive knowledge of the local market as a southwest Florida resident for nearly 40 years and an Englewood resident for the past two decades. “Charlotte County offers the best of both worlds,” says Porter, who has horses in her back yard and lives a few miles from the beach.



She also has an in-depth knowledge of the homebuilding industry through her experience with Porter Contracting Inc., her husband’s homebuilding company since 1978. She brings first-hand insights into the complexities of building and selling new construction.



Porter is a member of the Englewood Area Chamber of Commerce and enjoys outdoor activities, from spending time with their two horses, Whiskey and Lexi, to fishing, hunting and playing Frisbee with her labrador, Ruger.



The Englewood Office is located at 2230 S. McCall Road, Unit A. Porter can be reached at (941) 468-4955 or susieporterpa@gmail.com.



RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #9 RE/MAX franchise nationally. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com. Tampa, FL, September 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Susie Porter has joined RE/MAX Alliance Group as a Realtor in the Englewood office.She has extensive knowledge of the local market as a southwest Florida resident for nearly 40 years and an Englewood resident for the past two decades. “Charlotte County offers the best of both worlds,” says Porter, who has horses in her back yard and lives a few miles from the beach.She also has an in-depth knowledge of the homebuilding industry through her experience with Porter Contracting Inc., her husband’s homebuilding company since 1978. She brings first-hand insights into the complexities of building and selling new construction.Porter is a member of the Englewood Area Chamber of Commerce and enjoys outdoor activities, from spending time with their two horses, Whiskey and Lexi, to fishing, hunting and playing Frisbee with her labrador, Ruger.The Englewood Office is located at 2230 S. McCall Road, Unit A. Porter can be reached at (941) 468-4955 or susieporterpa@gmail.com.RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #9 RE/MAX franchise nationally. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com. Contact Information RE/MAX Alliance Group

Sheila Brannan Longo

(941) 355-3006



www.alliancegroupfl.com

Media Contact:

Thomas & Brannan Communications

www.thomasbrannan.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from RE/MAX Alliance Group