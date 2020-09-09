Revolutionary Travel Platform with COVID-19 Consideration Top-of-Mind

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Bamba Group Inc. Press Release

Bamba Group launches bambaguru.com, a revolutionary travel platform, to create tailor-made trips around the world. The platform connects travelers directly with niche local tailor-made expert operators to plan amazing trips worldwide.

Dover, DE, September 09, 2020 --(



Planning a customized travel adventure online is often considered to be a frustrating and time consuming experience, requiring dozens of hours of research. Travelers tend to struggle to easily find the right accommodation, deciding on what places to include in their itinerary, which experiences or day trips to include per place and choosing the right form of local transport. Besides, many travelers are faced with language barriers during their online searches, making information difficult to fully understand.



Similarly, travelers who turn to travel agencies find that they are rarely focused on tailor-made trips, offering ready-made packaged tours instead. Further annoyance lies in travel agencies not being local experts of all destinations and travelers often find visiting a travel agency takes too much time and will lead to inflated prices.



With the outbreak of COVID-19, there is an increased demand for safety, privacy and cleanliness on travel adventures. Holiday seekers now look to get in touch with nature and stay away from crowds. For this reason there is also an increased demand to talk to an expert local travel operator to help plan a private, customized experience.



Says Paul Sarfati, CEO of Bamba Group Inc., "The expectation among experts in the travel industry is that domestic adventure, private, tailor-made trips will be the first to get up and running. People will travel again, but they will want to do so as safely as possible." Offering COVID-19 safe trips has therefore become one of the key focus points for the Group's new bambaguru.com platform. Sarfati continues, "We will be able to offer our travelers both domestic and international destinations, and a perfectly safe adventure, thanks to the expertise of our local travel operators, who have unmatched expert knowledge of local service providers, means of transportation, hotels and tour guides in their destination, all of which comply with the necessary safety measures."



Looking to offer a one-stop solution for tailor-made trips globally, bambaguru.com is a user-friendly platform that connects travelers directly to local experts based in the destination of choice. Through this platform, travelers can personally discuss their needs, preferences and expectations with a local travel operator in order to create and book tailor-made trips. Powered by advanced Artificial Intelligence, an algorithm links the traveller directly with a native travel operator matching the client’s needs with the operator's expertise. A genuine specialist in their destination and trip style, these bamba Gurus can give local insights and recommend safe experiences to quickly plan the ideal itinerary. "We're very excited to offer a wide-range of travel experiences such as off-the-beaten path adventures, road trips, family trips, private group tours, honeymoons, wellness retreats, allowing travelers to get back outdoors and in touch with nature without over worrying about their health or safety. This is the future of travel," says Sarfati.



By removing language barriers and with over 600 local experts in more than 60 countries around the world, bambaguru.com promises to bring adventure seeking travelers unique access to high-quality trip styles within just a couple of clicks. By skipping middle-men such as travel agencies and tour operators, travelers will save a considerable amount of time using the efficient and user-friendly bambaguru.com platform. By also taking away such intermediaries, prices are more affordable and allow room for increased spending during the actual trip, developing community tourism and giving back to local people.



Local Travel Operators who use the platform will experience a fluid, optimized process to create tailor-made quotes and can close bookings, as well as receive payments safely, directly from clients through bambaguru.com. The professional bamba team with over 15 years of experience in the tourism industry is ready 24 hours a day to provide any necessary support.



Looking for a customized adventure made for you by a local guru?



Paul Sarfati

+5215555060471



bambaguru.com



