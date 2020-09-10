A Sequel to Tess Holliday's #effyourbeautystandards - WooPlus Launches #WearWhatMakesYouHappy Campaign to Shatter Double Standards

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases WooPlus Press Release

The largest curvy dating app, WooPlus launches #WearWhatMakesYouHappy Campaign to shatter double standards, make plus size visible and show the world that beauty isn't about size.

San Francsico, CA, September 10, 2020 --(



And it does not come singly, definitely not just in the fashion industry and WooPlus knows it too well - people of size are ignored, overlooked and treated unfairly.



In a very recent poll from the App's 2000 users, 62.7% reported that they have body-shamed, got negative comments, either online or IRL.



One user *Cartoonforever shared a similar sentiment: "This has happened to me most of my life. Because of this repeated incident, it's left me traumatized. I'm extremely self-conscious when it comes to wearing a bathing suit or going out in public dressed up for a special occasion. I'm never happy with how I look. No matter how much I try to fix myself up."



One male user *Hakenkreuz shared: "That really upsets me I hate how society tries to degrade and devalue plus-sized or curvy women. Women need to be built up and set free iv always been attracted to curvy women and adore them don't let stereotypes destroy your egos your all gorgeous."



While there's another user *Poochie tries to send positive vibes: "l am a curvy woman, I love me! We are fiercely and wonderfully made. Walk-in it and let the naysayers say Whatever they please! I love me. I am careless of what others say or think, especially if negative. Be Blessed."



Inspired by an impressive piece of artist @hannah_alexander_artwork, WooPlus initiates a new #WearWhatMakesYouHappy campaign, echo Tess' #effyourbeautystandards movement, to shatter the double standards and show that beauty isn’t about size.



Partnering with several curvy influencers - combined millions of followers and millions more of app members - WooPlus is calling out everyone to join this conversation, to come forward, blare up the volume to shift the narrative and made this community visible.



Macro influencer Lauren (@amouredelavie) shared her voice to stand out together: "Curvier women get treated differently. There are many double standards... As a public figure, I receive hate like anyone else but I choose to embrace myself. With all this being said, voluptuousness is beautiful & should be celebrated too!"



Neil Raman, founder and CEO of WooPlus commented: "As the dating app also an inclusive lifestyle choice for curvy people to feel attractive, confident, and loved for who they are, WooPlus has long been at the forefront of change and provides a more curated platform for curvy people, and those who are attracted to curvy people, to enjoy dating and find love. How wonderful it'll be if our society could forge ahead into appreciating all diverse bodies, make progress in its representation of body shape and size."



WooPlus will give away $250 Dress Fund to invite spreading this simple yet important message about embracing your body, enjoying your life and being loved as you are. Many curvy influencers have already joined this #WearWhatMakesYouHappy effort, and posts are expected to flood in over the coming days.



*Names have been changed.



More About Survey

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ydlp9q35qsucfsz/AADmhind6R6dtlfvfL5ujP0na?dl=0



#WearWhatMakesYouHappy Posts

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1e8HP3Z7M75bxftKp8IREr_8hBw9hV96yRzLrp4A3JTM/edit?usp=sharing



About WooPlus



WooPlus, founded in 2015, is the dating app for curvy people to enjoy dating and find love. Beyond that, also an inclusive lifestyle choice for curvy people to feel attractive, confident and loved for who they are.



Today with over 4,500,000 members globally, WooPlus is available on both the App Store and Google Play, has been featured on major media such as BBC, Mirror, People and alike.



Penny Chen

415-877-5759



wooplus.com



