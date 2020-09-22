monday.com and GSS Partner to Transform Remote Work in Asia

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Galaxy Software Services Press Release

Today, monday.com, a customizable work operating system, and Galaxy Software Services (GSS), a e-corporate management expert in Taiwan, announced a partnership to help organizations transition to remote work seamlessly. This marks monday.com’s first partnership in Taiwan, where the company has a user base of more than 1,300 companies.

Taipei, Taiwan, September 22, 2020



monday.com is a Work Operating System (Work OS) that allows teams to create applications to plan and execute tasks; track processes; manage projects, and monitor operations, giving users a broader vision and more control of all stages of production.



monday.com’s Work OS creates endless possibilities for organizations to break down and rebuild any work process so it fits a specific need — leading to enhanced efficiency through task automation, and more time to focus on important, creative work.



Today, working remotely has become a necessity that all companies must take on. monday.com is a platform that helps facilitate this work, providing the necessary tools to monitor your teams’ output, and adapt to what each company needs and make the way of working remotely more efficient. While workforces increasingly turn to remote work amid the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe, monday.com has seen a surge in engagement within the North Asia market, in particular.



Together, GSS cloud product services and monday.com will further expand monday.com’s Work OS ecosystem. GSS expects this collaboration to create greater efficiency for internal management and provide strength for future growth. monday.com’s automations and integrations, coupled with its user-friendly interface for its mobile app, makes the platform clear to use for managing a co-working environment.



“As businesses adapt to the highly volatile environment, most have evolved from a hierarchical organization to a 'matrix' organization," said Joseph Lai, Vice Director of GSS. “That requires closer cross-departmental ties, strong communication, and even stronger collaboration. However, many firms still rely on emails, phone calls, and instant messaging software for their meetings and discussions. These individual systems cause disruptions to inflow of information and propose a challenge to management, especially in the current work from home situation due to the pandemic.”



monday.com continues to invest in the region, with plans to double its customer base in Taiwan by the end of the year.



