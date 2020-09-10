Press Releases IndSoft Press Release

Node.js is Still Considered the Platform of Choice for App Development: IndSoft Systems Study

The code written in JS can be converted into a native language that can enthrall the enterprises. Companies can hire experienced node js developers to make their web application development process fast and efficient.



Some of the reasons why Node.js excels



Robust Tech Stack

Universal Runtime

Fast and Scalable

Single Codebase

Caching

Highly Extensible



Node.js is blessed to have a large and active community of developers who keep on continuously contributing towards its further development and improvement. In fact, the groups of developers are well supported by the JavaScript programmers providing ready-made and easy solutions and codes in GitHub. It is expected that the developers will initiate many further developers in the future. The availability of large talent tools on NodeJS also helps enterprises to easily hire, design, and deploy apps.



One of the biggest reasons why Node.js benefits from increasing popularity is because it uses JavaScript programming language for app development. Since JavaScript is a language that most developers know, switching from any technology to Node.js is an easy task. The Node.js core is secure. It is also very lightweight as it uses an event-driven architecture and runs on a single thread. Node.js implies IDEs like Visual Studio and the support for basic code editors like Sublime Text and Notepad++. Besides, the Node is supported by a document-based model of the database, unlike common SQL databases that implement relational models. Such a database is convenient to use; you can host it anywhere on the cloud-based hosting providers.



Hosting Apps on NodeJS

