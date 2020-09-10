IOM Delivers “Just-in-Time” Access to Engine Oil Data

The Savant Group's Institute of Materials’ (IOM) online database provides the lubricant industry with unprecedented access to engine oil data in the marketplace. IOM is now releasing data throughout the year upon completion of oil collection, testing, and expert review. This new “Just-in-Time” process allows for data to be made available within 60 days from collection rather than a one-time event.

Midland, MI, September 10, 2020 --(



The “Just-in-Time” access can now rapidly satisfy decision makers' demands for relevant unbiased technical data without risking the quality of the decision. With access to over 18,000 engine oils and almost 18 million data points, this data has assisted corporations and companies, large and small, compare crucial competitor properties, auditing blend consistency, monitoring formulation changes and more. The database capabilities provide the subscriber with flexibility and speed in creating, executing, and sharing highly complex reports and analytic applications, with any number and variety of data sources brought into one powerful view.



“Our data quality process will not change maintaining focus on consistent, unbiased, and accurate data,” said Norm Kanar, Marketing & Sales Manager for Institute of Materials. “This change in our process was a direct result of customer feedback. Subscribers spoke and we listened. The new process provides timely, fresh and relevant data throughout the year and eliminates the delays inherent with year-end publication.”



For more information or to arrange for a demonstration, contact us at CustomerService@InstituteOfMaterials.com. Midland, MI, September 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Savant Group's Institute of Materials’ (IOM) online database provides the lubricant industry with unprecedented access to engine oil data in the marketplace. Today's on-demand, global business environment has created the need for rapid access to engine oil data. IOM has addressed this need by releasing data throughout the year upon completion of oil collection, testing, and expert review. This new “Just-in-Time” process allows for data to be made available within 60 days from collection rather than a one-time event. Subscribers will receive regular updates when data is made available throughout the year.The “Just-in-Time” access can now rapidly satisfy decision makers' demands for relevant unbiased technical data without risking the quality of the decision. With access to over 18,000 engine oils and almost 18 million data points, this data has assisted corporations and companies, large and small, compare crucial competitor properties, auditing blend consistency, monitoring formulation changes and more. The database capabilities provide the subscriber with flexibility and speed in creating, executing, and sharing highly complex reports and analytic applications, with any number and variety of data sources brought into one powerful view.“Our data quality process will not change maintaining focus on consistent, unbiased, and accurate data,” said Norm Kanar, Marketing & Sales Manager for Institute of Materials. “This change in our process was a direct result of customer feedback. Subscribers spoke and we listened. The new process provides timely, fresh and relevant data throughout the year and eliminates the delays inherent with year-end publication.”For more information or to arrange for a demonstration, contact us at CustomerService@InstituteOfMaterials.com.