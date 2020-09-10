Press Releases American Association for Medicare Supplement... Press Release

Receive press releases from American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance: By Email RSS Feeds: South Carolina Seniors Risk Overpaying Warns Medicare Supplement Insurance Association Director

2020 Medicare insurance price index published by American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance reveals significant price differences. Medigap Plan G rates for South Carolina seniors released by AAMSI.

Los Angeles, CA, September 10, 2020 --(



"In Charleston a woman turning age 65 could pay as little as $104 each month or as much as $195 for basically identical Medicare Supplement coverage," shares Jesse Slome, director of the national organization. "The small monthly difference adds up to well over $10,000 over a decade or longer. That's why we strongly advocate comparison shopping."



Slome explains that there are other benefits to comparing policy options and costs. "A few insurance companies add fees. Some make available discounts for two-person households. In South Carolina those discounts vary from zero to as high as 14 percent," the national Medicare insurance expert reports.



The 2020 Price Index reports both the lowest and highest insurance rates for Plan G. "Medicare Plan G is the most popular choice among seniors turning 65," Slome explains. To see 2020 Medicare insurance pricing for top U.S. cities visit the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance's website.



South Carolina Medicare Supplement Plan G 2020 Price Index Findings

Columbia, SC (Zip 29223)



Female age 65, Plan G

Lowest monthly premium: $93.08

Highest monthly premium: $172.97



Male age 65, Plan G

Lowest monthly premium: $107.08

Highest monthly premium: $190.27

Charleston, SC (Zip 29412)



Female age 65, Plan G

Lowest monthly premium: $104.36

Highest monthly premium: $194.59



Male age 65, Plan G

Lowest monthly premium: $114.38

Highest monthly premium: $214.05

Greenville, SC (Zip 29601)



Female age 65, Plan G

Lowest monthly premium: $93.08

Highest monthly premium: $172.97



Male age 65, Plan G

Lowest monthly premium: $107.08

Highest monthly premium: $190.27



To find South Carolina Medicare insurance agents access the Association's online directory of local Medicare agents at www.medicaresupp.org/agents/. "The nations listing of nearly 1,000 area Medicare insurance advisors is free to use and completely private," Slome adds.



The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance advocates for the importance of Medicare insurance planning. The national organization supports insurance professionals who market Medicare Supplement insurance. Los Angeles, CA, September 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- South Carolina seniors turning 65 this year are advised to compare Medicare insurance policies as a way of saving money. Medigap costs, fees and available discounts across South Carolina for virtually identical insurance can vary dramatically according to the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI)."In Charleston a woman turning age 65 could pay as little as $104 each month or as much as $195 for basically identical Medicare Supplement coverage," shares Jesse Slome, director of the national organization. "The small monthly difference adds up to well over $10,000 over a decade or longer. That's why we strongly advocate comparison shopping."Slome explains that there are other benefits to comparing policy options and costs. "A few insurance companies add fees. Some make available discounts for two-person households. In South Carolina those discounts vary from zero to as high as 14 percent," the national Medicare insurance expert reports.The 2020 Price Index reports both the lowest and highest insurance rates for Plan G. "Medicare Plan G is the most popular choice among seniors turning 65," Slome explains. To see 2020 Medicare insurance pricing for top U.S. cities visit the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance's website.South Carolina Medicare Supplement Plan G 2020 Price Index FindingsColumbia, SC (Zip 29223)Female age 65, Plan GLowest monthly premium: $93.08Highest monthly premium: $172.97Male age 65, Plan GLowest monthly premium: $107.08Highest monthly premium: $190.27Charleston, SC (Zip 29412)Female age 65, Plan GLowest monthly premium: $104.36Highest monthly premium: $194.59Male age 65, Plan GLowest monthly premium: $114.38Highest monthly premium: $214.05Greenville, SC (Zip 29601)Female age 65, Plan GLowest monthly premium: $93.08Highest monthly premium: $172.97Male age 65, Plan GLowest monthly premium: $107.08Highest monthly premium: $190.27To find South Carolina Medicare insurance agents access the Association's online directory of local Medicare agents at www.medicaresupp.org/agents/. "The nations listing of nearly 1,000 area Medicare insurance advisors is free to use and completely private," Slome adds.The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance advocates for the importance of Medicare insurance planning. The national organization supports insurance professionals who market Medicare Supplement insurance. Contact Information American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance

Jesse R. Slome

818-597-3205



www.medicaresupp.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance